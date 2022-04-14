ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

By-election set to be triggered as MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigns after conviction

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mSNT_0f9LYDfI00

Boris Johnson faces a potentially challenging by-election in Wakefield after the former Tory MP for the constituency resigned after his conviction for sexually assaulting a boy.

Imran Ahmad Khan had been resisting calls to stand down despite the Conservatives expelling him when he was found guilty this week.

But on Thursday the disgraced politician said he would resign, saying it is “intolerable” for voters in the West Yorkshire constituency to have muted representation while he appeals.

He said the move would allow him to “focus entirely on clearing my name”.

Labour had held the seat since the 1930s until Mr Khan’s victory in the 2019 general election, when the Prime Minister led the Conservatives to seize a tranche of former Labour strongholds.

But the resignation sets up a tricky battle for the Tories to retain the seat, as Mr Johnson fights to remain leader after being fined by police for breaching his own coronavirus laws.

Mr Khan won Wakefield by 3,358 over Labour former frontbencher Mary Creagh but the Conservatives will be nervous about maintaining that lead.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Partygate: Tory MP Fabricant claims ‘many nurses and teachers’ also broke law

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has attempted to defend Boris Johnson for breaking his own lockdown laws by suggesting “many teachers and nurses” also broke the rules.The MP for Lichfield rushed to justify Mr Johnson’s breaches of Covid law - at a surprise birthday party thrown for him by wife Carrie and No 10 staff - by claiming the prime minister was not aware at the time that he was breaking the law.Mr Fabricant compared Mr Johnson’s actions, for which he was fined by police on Tuesday, as being like “many teachers and nurses who after a very, very...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ukraine: ‘Normal people’ would not think Boris Johnson compared Brexit to war, says minister

Boris Johnson did not compare the Ukraine war to Brexit, a senior cabinet minister has said – claiming that “normal people” would choose to interpret his controversial comments differently.Health secretary Sajid Javid said criticism of the prime minister’s remarks was “spurious”, arguing that his Conservative spring conference speech had been taken out of context.Mr Johnson said it was the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time” – before saying people voted for Brexit so the UK could “run itself”.But Mr Javid claimed the PM had been talking about universal “self-determination”...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Ahmad
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Rwanda migrants – latest: Rory Stewart calls plans ‘disturbing’ as Boris Johnson prepares for legal wrangle

Rory Stewart has slammed the announcement that asylum seekers will be sent to Rwanda as “very strange and very disturbing”, adding he does not believe anyone will actually be sent there.“I don’t like what they are doing in Rwanda, I think they are offshoring a British problem and they’re trying to put it out of sight and out of mind,” the former Africa minister said.“It’s very strange and very disturbing.“I was in Rwanda two weeks ago. There are many things that are positive, as you know, about Rwanda. It’s come out of a genocide, it’s gone through an extraordinary...
POLITICS
Axios

House leaders call for Fortenberry to resign after conviction

Democratic and Republican party leaders in the House on Friday said that Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) should resign his seat after he was convicted of three felonies. Why it matters: The calls, just one day after Fortenberry‘s conviction, represent a swift effort by congressional leadership to purge the nine-term congressman even as he vows to contest the verdict.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Staffordshire Moorlands council leader ousted by party

The Conservatives have replaced their leader on Staffordshire Moorlands District Council. Sybil Ralphs lost a leadership challenge to councillor Paul Roberts. The Conservatives are the largest group on the authority and he is also expected to be confirmed as her replacement as council leader. The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)...
POLITICS
The Independent

Everything we know about Boris Johnson’s alleged Downing Street lockdown parties

Boris Johnson once more finds himself trapped in a fight for his political life as public anger over a series of rule-breaking parties alleged to have taken place in Downing Street while the rest of the country was in lockdown returns to the headlines.The PM, his chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife Carrie Johnson were among the latest tranche of government staff members handed fixed penalty notice fines by the Metropolitan Police for breaking their own rules to stage parties during the Covid-19 pandemic.Both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak have apologised and paid their fines, with Mr Johnson saying:...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahmad#Election#By Election#Uk#Conservatives#Tories
BBC

Nurses and teachers anger over MP's lockdown drink comment

Teachers and nurses in Wales have said claims by a Tory MP that they would drink in staff rooms during lockdown were "upsetting" and "offensive". Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said Boris Johnson behaved like teachers and nurses in the pandemic. Associate director for nursing policy at Royal College of Nursing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP accuses Archbishop of ‘wanting to live with law breaking’ after Rwanda asylum criticism

A veteran Tory MP has accused the Archbishop of Canterbury of “sharpening political divisions” for suggesteing the government’s Rwanda asylum policy would not stand up to the scrutiny of God.Delivering his Easter Sunday sermon, Justin Welby criticised the plan – unveiled by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel last week – to send some asylum seekers over 4,000 miles away to the east African country.In a scathing intervention, the head of the Church of England accused the government of “sub-contracting” its responsibilities, adding there were “serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas”.Speaking at Canterbury cathedral, Mr Welby said the measures...
WORLD
The Guardian

Grieving families will never forgive or forget Boris Johnson’s rule-breaking

When my wife died of Covid early in the pandemic, my family and I obeyed Boris Johnson’s laws and rules. I couldn’t see her in hospital, couldn’t hold her hand as she died. Our two daughters and three grandchildren drove 100 miles up the motorway, clutching a letter from the funeral director explaining why they were on the motorway in case they were questioned by the police. We met in the churchyard before the burial and bid tearful farewells there, as we were not allowed to meet in our family home. No service in the church, no other relatives or friends present as only six mourners were allowed. Our son-in-law had to stay at home as he would have been the forbidden seventh mourner.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Wakefield by-election: Labour gears up for make-or-break battle in former heartland

It is perhaps an irony that when the Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan was charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy last summer, it was Labour that felt the heat of a possible political crisis.The prospect of a sudden by-election in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, caused sleepless nights for some in the party.They feared that failing to retake this former red wall heartland – Labour for 87 years until 2019 – would be ruinous for Sir Keir Starmer’s then-flailing leadership.“We’d just lost Hartlepool to the Tories and Wakefield looked like another mountain,” remembered one Yorkshire-based Labour staffer. “We were in this...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Voices: As a Holocaust survivor, Britain gave me a home – would today’s government?

I will never forget the day I arrived in this country as a hungry, frightened nine-year-old. A British RAF pilot had spirited my family to Britain in the back of his fighter plane from Theresienstadt concentration camp, after it was liberated by Allied forces in May 1945.As we were waiting to be processed at an RAF reception, a kind old bobby took pity on my two brothers and me, teaching us our first words of English and slipping us each a sixpence and a smile. I remember it as the first time that a policeman in uniform had ever shown...
POLITICS
The Independent

Archbishop criticises Rwanda policy as senior civil servant’s concerns published

The Government’s policy to send migrants to Rwanda would not stand up to the scrutiny of God, the head of the Church of England has said, as it was confirmed the Home Office’s most senior civil servant has concerns about the value for money of the scheme.An exchange of letters published by the Home Office on Saturday night showed the department’s Permanent Secretary Matthew Rycroft warning Home Secretary Priti Patel that although it was “regular, proper and feasible for this policy to proceed”, there was “uncertainty surrounding the value for money of the proposal”.But issuing a rare ministerial direction compelling...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s supply chain ‘taskforce’ was abolished days after being announced, government admits

The government has admitted that a special “taskforce” announced last autumn to tackle the supply chain crisis existed for just days – and may never have convened.Established the day before Boris Johnson began conducting a major reshuffle, the cross-governmental group tasked with “fixing” supply issues was placed under the supervision of Michael Gove.Reports at the time claimed that Mr Johnson had joked to Mr Gove – who was then Cabinet Office minister – that he “didn’t want to have to cancel Christmas again” as the National Economic Recovery Taskforce (Logistics) was set up.But in response to a parliamentary question from...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prime Minister and Cabinet banned from Russia in response to sanctions

Boris Johnson and other Cabinet ministers have reportedly been placed on a Kremlin blacklist and banned from entering Russia in response to sanctions against the country.The Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, and former PM Theresa May are believed to be among those on the list, according to the Russian news agency Tass.Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement the move was due to the “unprecedented hostile actions of the British Government, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against top officials” in Russia.It added: “The Russophobic course of action of...
POLITICS
BBC

Hillsborough: Mayors ask MPs to back law to support disaster families

Two mayors have written to MPs urging them to back a Hillsborough Law ahead of the disaster's 33rd anniversary. Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester mayors Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham have renewed calls for fairer treatment for bereaved families. They are calling for changes to the justice system to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel was warned evidence behind Rwanda plan ‘highly uncertain’, as Home Office concerns made public

The top civil servant at the Home Office warned Priti Patel the evidence behind her plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in order to deter people making the hazardous Channel crossing was “highly uncertain”.It was revealed on Friday the home secretary was forced to issue a rare “ministerial directive” — the second at the Home Office since 1990 — in order to press ahead with the policy after objections were raised by the permanent secretary.But details of the concerns were not made public until Saturday evening when the Home Office published correspondence between the official, Matthew Rycroft, and...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

606K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy