ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Deadline To Submit Taxes, Or Ask For Extension, Just A Few Days Away

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39juka_0f9LYBtq00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The April 18 deadline to file your taxes is looming. Experts say things are going more smoothly with the IRS than in recent pandemic years, but an estimated 80 million people are still waiting until the last minute.

Makeda Abraham, a mother of three from Brooklyn, New York, is down to the wire preparing her taxes.

“How much do we get back for childcare? What don’t we? You know, what’s out of our pocket? What is the government doing for us?” she asked.

Abraham and her husband had three children in three years and also run their own businesses, all factors affecting their tax filings.

A survey conducted in March by tax preparation company Jackson Hewitt found 21% of respondents who waited to file are “too confused” about their personal tax situation. Another 21% think they owe money, and 15% thought the deadline would be pushed back again.

“I’m here to tell you that is not going to happen this year,” said Jackson Hewitt’s chief tax information officer Mark Steber.

Steber says while 2021 is the most complicated tax year he’s seen in decades, refunds are up, and refund sizes are up.

“Three out of four taxpayers are getting a tax refund and that’s very good news,” Steber said.

He says there are a lot of benefits on the table but navigating the complications may require help.

“Child credit, dependent care credit, earned income credit, education credits. Those are all big, all complicated, all very pro-taxpayer, but they’re not automatic check-a-box and get a big check,” Steber said.

Jackson Hewitt offers these tax tips to help make the process smoother:

  • Be accurate and don’t guess, estimate, or expect the IRS to fix errors
  • File electronically
  • Electronically deposit your tax refund

Abraham said her family is actually still waiting on last year’s returns. But she’s already looking to change her approach in the future.

“As soon as we get our W-2’s, we are going to file,” she said.

Reminder: taxpayers have until Monday, April 18 to file or request an extension.

Experts say next year could be chaotic because a lot of the 2021 rules are not in place for 2022, and taxpayers may have sticker shock on their refunds.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Business
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How soon until I see my 2022 tax refund?

The IRS is working hard to get through all of the 2021 tax returns they’ve received, and most people are seeing refunds within 3 weeks. Returns started being accepted on Jan. 24, 2022, and this year there are no extensions. There are still a lot of additional tax credits...
INCOME TAX
KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
CNET

IRS Child Tax Credit Money: Don't Miss an Extra $1,800 per Kid

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Many families who have filed their tax returns are starting to receive the remainder of their enhanced child tax credit money. Eligible parents will receive the additional half of their child tax credit money after they file their taxes and receive their tax refunds.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return#Tax Preparation#Cbsmiami
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Why did I get an unexpected tax refund?

Usually, unexpected tax refunds are due to math errors. However, there are other possibilities too. The simplest reason that you may have gotten a return you didn’t expect is because of a math error when you filed your taxes. These errors are usually picked up by the IRS and fixed. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
Williamson Source

Filing Your Taxes at the Last Minute? Keep These Tips in Mind

Tax Day is right around the corner, and some taxpayers who haven’t filed their returns might be getting anxious about getting them done in time. If you’re among that group, here’s what you should know. The pandemic continues to affect conditions for taxpayers, making it more important than ever to file before Monday, April 18, and to make sure their returns are as error-free as possible. Those who received pandemic-related payments during 2021 also might have a few extra steps ahead of them to ensure they’re getting all the money they and their families are entitled to.
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Where's My Tax Refund? The IRS Refund Timetable Explained

Ever wonder what happens between efiling your tax return and receiving your refund?. Here is what really happens when you press that green button and transmit your tax return. First, we "stamp" the return with an electronic postmark, and then we send it to the government. Then we both wait...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Income Taxes 101: The Difference Between Tax Returns and Tax Refunds

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Filing your income taxes in the US can be complicated, especially with this year's changes, which could explain why twice as many Gen Z tax filers are hiring a professional this year. Top-rated tax software can make the process easier, even for free, but learning the basics of income tax filing can help anyone make better sense of their own tax situation.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

10 Tax Deadlines for April 18 (It's Not Just the Due Date for Your Tax Return)

Time is running out if you haven't filed your 2021 federal income tax return yet. This year's tax filing deadline is April 18 for most people (April 19 for residents of Maine or Massachusetts) – so the day of reckoning is almost here. But filing your federal tax return isn't the only thing you should be thinking about on April 18 – there are a few more tax deadlines to worry about, too.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Salina Post

IRS: Avoid these tax errors that will delay or adjust refunds

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers how to avoid common errors on their tax returns. This filing season, the IRS is seeing signs of a number of common errors, including some taxpayers claiming incorrect amounts of the Recovery Rebate Credit and Child Tax Credit. To avoid...
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy