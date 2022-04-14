‘Jersey Boys’ Comes To Denver, Sharing The Behind-The-Music Story Of Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons

By Kate Housand

DENVER (CBS) – Big productions continue to bring both excitement and audiences back to the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The latest show to come to the Buell Theatre is the award-winning musical “Jersey Boys” which tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

CBS News Colorado spoke with two of the actors who star in this production. Matt Faucher plays Nick Massi and Devon Goffman plays Tommy DeVito. The Four Seasons were an iconic rock & roll band in the 1960s and 70s, with such hits as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “December 1963.” Goffman explains that the show is about more than just their popular music.

“It tells you the real story of their lives behind the scenes what it was like touring and writing music and how they came up from New Jersey, guys on the streets, that turned out to be some of the best rock & roll musicians of all time.”

Faucher goes on to say that this musical is really for everyone.

“We get to share this great story, bring back these great memories that people have of this music and tell a very relatable blue collar, rags to riches story that anybody from the person that doesn’t care about music theater, to the person that is the diehard fan, they’re going to show up and they have an equally amazing experience.”

He continues to talk about how exciting it is to be back in front of an audience after a long pandemic pause of live theater.

“It is a real honor to get back to live theater. There’s a real pent-up demand that we’re finding as we travel around the country. Everybody’s just hungry to be out there. The audiences have been amazing. And you can tell that, that they want it. They want to be there as much as we want to be there.”

If you want to be a part of that audience, “Jersey Boys” plays April 15-17 at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center of Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at denvercenter.org .