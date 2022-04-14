ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Roar' Cast: All the A-List Stars Appearing in the Apple TV+ Show

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Roar" is Apple TV+'s new eight-part anthology series that tells different women's stories and features a stellar cast, including Nicole...

www.newsweek.com

Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals May Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its May lineup. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original movies during the month, ET can exclusively reveal, while continuing to air new episodes of When Calls the Heart before season 9 wraps up Sunday, May 22 with the anticipated finale. Highlighted for...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Outer Range’: Cast, Release Date, How To Watch Josh Brolin’s ‘Outer Range’ Online

The untamable wilderness collides with an unfathomable mystery in the intriguing new Prime Video thriller Outer Range. Debuting Friday, April 15 on Amazon, the series follows Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher who discovers an incomprehensible mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Embroiled in a fight for his land and family, Royal is coping with the disappearance of a loved one as well as the arrival of a mysterious black void in his pasture. Also starring Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, and Schitt’s Creek standout Noah Reid, the first two episodes debut Friday, April 15 on Prime Video, with two new installments premiering weekly on the streamer (more on that below).
TV SERIES
Person
Dana Delorenzo
Person
Alison Brie
Issa Rae
Cecelia Ahern
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Kara Hayward
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Peter Facinelli
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Judy Davis
Person
Kara Hayward
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Daniel Dae Kim
Person
Peter Facinelli
Deadline

‘The Changeling’: Adina Porter & Clark Backo To Star Opposite LaKeith Stanfield In Apple TV+ Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. Emmy nominee Adina Porter (Underground) and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) are set as leads opposite LaKeith Stanfield in The Changeling, Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series based on Victor LaValle’s bestselling book of the same name. The Changeling, from Annapurna and Apple Studios, is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. Porter will play Lillian, the mother of Apollo, played by Stanfield. Backo is Emmy, Apollo’s wife. In LaValle’s book, when Apollo and Emma have their baby, Brian, it feels like both...
TV SERIES
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

Just One Kiss (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Sparks fly between professor Mia and lounge singer Tony through a series of chance encounters. Little do they know their mothers are scheming to set them up. Startattle.com – Just One Kiss 2022. Just One Kiss is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Jeff Beesley (Borderline Normal, Dolan’s...
MOVIES
NME

Watch the new trailer for ‘Interview With The Vampire’ TV show

A teaser trailer has been shared for AMC’s forthcoming TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire – watch it below. The latest take on the franchise sees Sam Reid takes over the role of Lestat de Lioncourt, with Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), and Bailey Bass (Claudia) also set to feature.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Oscar Winner Estelle Parsons Boards Daniel Talbott’s Indie Drama ‘I Look To You’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons (Bonnie and Clyde) has signed on to star alongside Samantha Soule and Wendy vanden Heuvel in I Look To You, an upcoming indie feature written and directed by Daniel Talbott (Midday Black Midnight Blue). The drama centers on New York transplant Chloe (Soule), who after the sudden death of her wife, ends up in an inpatient treatment program for extreme grief and depression. Once released, the only place she has left to go is the home of her estranged mother (Vanden Heuvel) in coastal Washington. Structured on the five stages...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Originals star teases emotional Legacies reunion

Legacies spoilers follow. Legacies has a big Mikaelson family reunion in store for fans, as The Originals' Charles Michael Davis has confirmed. The actor, who played Marcel Gerard on The Originals, is about to make his Legacies debut in an episode titled 'Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found' to air later today (April 14) in the US.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Miss Benny To Star In Netflix Drama Series ‘Glamorous’, Previously In The Works At The CW, From Damon Wayans Jr & Jordon Nardino

Click here to read the full article. Glamorous, starring Fuller House’s Miss Benny, was previously in the works as a pilot for The CW. It has now been handed a series order at Netflix. The drama series comes from Star Trek: Discovery and Quantico co-exec producer Jordon Nardino and Damon Wayans Jr. 2022 Netflix Pilot & Series Orders It tells the story of Marco Mejia, a gender-nonconforming queer young man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life,...
TV SERIES
CNET

The Best TV Shows on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is one of the newer kids on the block in the world of streaming TV. The good news: It's got some big names and some absolutely barnburner TV shows, from the first season of The Mosquito Coast to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso and Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
TV SHOWS
