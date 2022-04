On Sunday, April 17, the Portneuf Sangha will begin having in-person/zoom hybrid meetings after two years of online only meetings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This Sunday, the Sangha will show the first half of a talk by meditation teacher Jonathan Foust entitled Starting Again: The Art of Living. In this talk, he discusses the means of navigating a life marked with uncertainty. The meeting room and Zoom will open at 10:30, and the meditation will begin at 10:45. After a short break, the video will begin at 11:25, followed by discussion. The Zoom link is available by contacting Tony and Paula Seikel at portneufsangha17@gmail.com.

