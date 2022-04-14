ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Save 15¢ a Gallon On Gas at Wawa

By Eddie Davis
 2 days ago
What if I told you I know a way that you can save 15 cents a gallon on gas at your local super Wawa?. Here's how to do it. It's a Wawa App perk. Simply download Wawa's mobile app and link a card...

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

