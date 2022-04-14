ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Look Who’s Cooking: Smash Burgers with Ryan Gros

By Erik Columbia
localsyr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSYR-TV) — The warmer weather means grilling season is here and burgers are at the top of the list for many people. The New York Beef Council’s “Man with a Pan” Ryan Gros joined Bridge Street Thursday...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Food & Drinks
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Gin Lee

Philly steak and cheese on sub buns

Do you like sandwiches filled to the brim with flavorful steak, onions, mushrooms, and cheese? Today, I served these in Hawaiian sub buns. However, the Philly steak and cheese can be served on any type of bread and still be just as delicious. This recipe will make eight sub sandwiches.
Thrillist

Salads & Pre-Cooked Meals with Chicken Are Being Recalled

Chicken breast and salad dressing are the cause of a pair of recent recalls announced by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Both were misbranded, which could lead to dangerous situations for people with allergies. The chicken was used in a variety of meal kits...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Burger#Hamburger#Grilling#Food Drink#Central New York#Ale N Angus Pub
The Guardian

How to turn leftover cooked beans into ‘hummus’ – recipe

To save energy, I like to soak and cook a big batch of pulses in the pressure cooker for the week ahead, to provide an economical foundation for our daily meals. But by the end of the week, especially if plans have changed, we might be left with a lot to use up. (The same goes for tinned beans: if only part of a tin is needed for a particular dish, we need to find a use for the rest.)
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
107 JAMZ

Burger King’s New Ice Cream Looks Very Familiar

For most of my adult and semi-adult life, I have been involved in the world of advertising. That means I know a thing or two about telling a story or two. In my professional life, I have romanced the joys of raw meat, had people sing songs about concrete, and I was once the voice of an angry prostate gland.
RESTAURANTS
Gin Lee

Sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast burritos

Breakfast burritos can be stuffed with any of your favorite breakfast meats and cheeses. I like making these because they're not only tasty but they are also really filling and good to take on the go. Today, for breakfast burritos, I used ground sausage, eggs, and shredded green onion cheese.
Gin Lee

Homemade pork sausage from ground pork

Whether you like sausage for breakfast or like to use it in other recipes, have you ever considered making homemade sausage? Today, I will be instructing you on how I make homemade pork sausage from ground pork. If you don't eat pork, that is okay too. Because with this sausage recipe, you can substitute the ground pork for ground chicken, ground venison, and or ground turkey.
Colorado Jill

Brakeman's Burgers serves food that is off the rails

Southwestern Burger at Brakeman's Burgers in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The historic Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad (D&RG) depot in Colorado Springs is a happening place these days. Although train cars no longer stop for passengers at this station, it still has plenty of activity.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mashed

Why Gordon Ramsay Argued With A Reporter Over Lobster Rolls

Everyone has their favorite summertime traditions, from catching lightning bugs to spending long days at the lake and sitting on porch with a popsicle in hand. Regardless of what your summer traditions are, many of them revolve around food. From May through September, families across America spend their days whipping up refreshing summer salads and fruity cobblers, and hunting down tomatoes, peas, squashes, peaches, watermelon, and strawberries at the farmers' market. Whether you are enjoying burgers and grilled corn at a pool party, or fried clams and frozen drinks by the beach, summer events and food undeniably go hand-in-hand.
CELEBRITIES
Eater

A Late-Night Smash Burger Spot Expands With a Second Location Across Town

Big small burger news for Manhattan this week. 7th Street Burger, the East Village burger shop home to one of the borough’s best smash burgers right now, is headed to Greenwich Village. According to owner Kevin Rezvani, the new restaurant — the burger shop’s second location in the city — opens at 110 MacDougal Street, near Bleecker Street, on March 25.
MANHATTAN, NY
KARE 11

Recipes: Scrambled eggs Florentine and spinach artichoke quesadillas

MINNEAPOLIS — With National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day here, Rachael Perron from Kowalski's Market joined KARE 11 to share some recipes and PJ sets that people can enjoy for the holiday. Scrambled Eggs Florentine Recipe. Serves Four. Ingredients. 8 oz. loaf artisan French or roasted garlic bread...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy