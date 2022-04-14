ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

From local law enforcement
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVGrt_0f9LU71f00

Break-in

GIBSON — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Hamlet Road after it was broken into Friday and Saturday. Items taken included clothing, a cedar chest, home interior, dishes, a PlayStation 2, a cement mixer, an antique wood stove, a plow, an antique sewing machine, an antique washing machine, an antique gas stove, two cast iron pots, a plow horse, an antique moped, a smoker, a water pump and tank and three push lawnmowers.

Tony Norman Mumford was arrested in the case and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and enterings, felony larceny, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine and second-degree trespassing. He was given a $75,000 bond.

WAGRAM — A resident of Riverton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone had gotten into their home by breaking a window, broke into their vehicle and broke the door to a storage building. The suspect stole tools from the residence.

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Aberdeen Road on Monday after it was reported unknown persons broke into an RV that was set on a man’s property. Stolen were five horse saddles, a trailer with a water tank, two 55-gallon drums with horse oats, a plow disk and three horn saddlers.

WAGRAM — The Nic’s Pic Kwik in Wagram reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone attempted to break into the building by damaging the concrete wall. No entry was made.

Larceny

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Third Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that they had left their 2012 Ford Fushion running in their front yard while they ran to the back yard and the car was stolen.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairmont Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that the front left tire on their vehicle had been slashed.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Bojangles reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had passed two counterfeit $100 bills.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating three reports of a woman cashing a check that had already been cashed. Nic’s Pic Kwik on McColl Road, Laurinburg Food Mart and Scotland Stop and Shop were all victims in the case.

Shooting

WAGRAM — A resident of Riverton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons shot at the residence. No one was reported being injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Brandon Crosby, 32, of Beta Street was arrested Wednesday on warrants for assault by pointing a gun, going armed to the terror of the public, communicating threats and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was given a $1,500 bond.

