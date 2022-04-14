ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

6 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's Top 100 Vegan Restaurants List

By Ginny Reese
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31txlE_0f9LU5GD00
Photo: Getty Images

Vegan and vegetarian diets are quickly gaining popularity these days. It can be hard sometimes, however, for those choosing these diets to find great places to eat out .

There are several options across the city that offer great vegan options. Yelp created a list of the top 100 best vegan restaurants. The website states, "We identified businesses in the vegan category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

Six Arizona restaurants landed on the list, and two of them even landed in the top 10!

Coming in at number three was Tumerico in Tucson. The website says that the restaurant is know for its Cuban tacos and Al Pastor tacos.

Casa De Falafel in Glendale came in at number five on the list, serving up some of the best lentil soup and falafel sandwiches.

Next up was Urban Fresh in Tucson at number 27. This place is known for its smoothies, fresh juices, wraps, and sandwiches.

The Uprooted Kitchen in Gilbert placed at number 40 on the list. The plant-based eatery serves up some delicious dishes.

Veggie Village came in at number 62. The Phoenix restaurant serves Asian fusion vegetarian dishes

Coming in at number 79 was Desert Roots Kitchen in Tempe. The restaurant is

Click here to check out the full list of Yelp's top 100 vegan restaurants.

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
Eater

15 Essential Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians in Nashville

Gone are the days when ordering vegan or vegetarian meant smiling politely over limp green salads or a haphazard array of vegetable-based sides: these days, Nashville is home to a vibrant vegan dining scene. From walnut chorizo-studded nachos blanketed in coconut queso to hefty, plant-based Italian deli sandwiches and even vegan barbecue, the Music City has many options that put vegetables in the starring role.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CultureMap Houston

Meet the dynamic duo scoring rave reviews at James Harden's restaurant, plus the latest food news

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," chef Tobias Dorzon and general manager Rosea Grady join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Thirteen, James Harden's Midtown restaurant that recently celebrated its first year in business. The conversation begins with each person explaining how they became acquainted with the NBA superstar and ultimately decided to join the project.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Yelp#Tacos#Food Drink#Tumerico#Cuban#Casa De Falafel#Urban Fresh#The Uprooted Kitchen#Veggie Village#Asian#Desert Roots Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
97ZOK

Burger Joint Named Illinois’ Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Spot

I didn't realize that Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives is into its 40th season of touring the U.S. looking for the best home-owned joints in the country, but here we are. In those 40 seasons (and counting), Guy Fieri and his crew have visited, hung out, and chowed down in nearly 1,300 places from coast to coast, with many stops here in Illinois (38 Illinois joints, according to a Triple-D website).
ILLINOIS STATE
Isla Chiu

Review: Taco Bell's Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak

Though I already had a donut for breakfast, I found myself craving a breakfast burrito. When I drove by Taco Bell, my conscience said, Don't do it, Isla. You don't need the extra calories. And if you're going to get a breakfast burrito, get it from a small business, not Taco Bell.
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona is the state capital and is the only state capital that has a population of more than one million. The city of Phoenix has a hot desert climate with temperatures getting to 110 F! However, if you can stand the heat there are some interesting flora and fauna native to the city that you’ll want to check out.
PHOENIX, AZ
Laredo Morning Times

Yelp names Comfort Cafe San Antonio's top brunch spot

Making weekend brunch plans? Look no further. In a just-released analysis of the best places to eat brunch in San Antonio, Yelp has determined that Los Patios eatery Comfort Cafe is the best. Both Comfort Cafe locations (in Smithville and San Antonio) operate on a unique model. The staff is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Take on Chicken (Lookout Popeye's, KFC)

Burger King came late to the chicken nuggets party. The Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report chain introduced its rather lackluster take on McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report famed Chicken McNuggets in 2013 — roughly 20 years after its rival made its fried chicken chunks a menu hit.
RESTAURANTS
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
459
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy