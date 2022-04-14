ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Brady & Pollyanna McIntosh Starring In Irish Horror-Thriller ‘Double Blind’ For Epic Pictures

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Millie Brady ( The Last Kingdom, Pride And Prejudice And Zombies ) and Pollyanna McIntosh ( Vikings: Valhalla, The Walking Dead ) are leading the cast of Double Blind , an Irish horror-thriller being produced by Los Angeles-based Epic Pictures Group .

The project is written by Darach McGarrigle and marks the feature directorial debut for Ian Hunt-Duffy who, along with producer Simon Doyle, runs the Dublin-based production company Failsafe Films.

It follows seven strangers taking part in a paid drug trial who become trapped in the lab after the side effects of the study escalate the situation into a nightmarish scenario- if they fall asleep, they die. Brenock O’Connor ( Game of Thrones ), Abby Fitz ( The Cellar ), Shonagh Marie, Diarmuid Noyes, Frank Blake, and Akshay Kumar round out the cast.

The film is now shooting in Ireland. Epic will launch sales at the upcoming Cannes Marche du Film.

Double Blind is the latest Irish co-production from Epic following SXSW premiere The Cellar, ghost comedy Extra Ordinary and TIFF pic Sea Fever.

“Epic is thrilled to continue our partnership with Screen Ireland and bring Ian’s first feature film to the market. We have been working with Simon and Failsafe to develop a compelling and commercial script for buyers and are excited to see it come to life with Pollyanna and Millie as stars,” said Epic Pictures Group CEO Patrick Ewald.

“I’m delighted to be shooting Double Blind with the support of Epic and Screen Ireland. As a filmmaker I am deeply passionate about creating original, suspenseful, and intelligent genre cinema, and I believe that the hook of our story — fall asleep and you die — is so evocative and memorable. It takes something ordinary and innocent and makes it deadly. We have a fantastic ensemble cast led by Millie Brady and horror icon Pollyanna McIntosh, so I cannot wait for audiences to experience the tension, claustrophobia, and dread that we have in store,” added director Ian Hunt-Duffy.

