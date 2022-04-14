ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Composer Thomas Newman Reteams With John Madden For WWII Drama ‘Operation Mincemeat’ – Hear Two Exclusive Tracks

By Matt Grobar
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Deadline has the first pair of exclusive tracks from Thomas Newman ’s score for Operation Mincemeat , which is set for digital release via Lakeshore Records tomorrow, as Warner Bros . releases the film in the UK and Ireland.

Operation Mincemeat tells the extraordinary story of two intelligence officers that changed the course of World War II, saving tens of thousands of lives and breaking Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the skills of the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man.

For the drama, Newman looked to craft a striking orchestral score, which evoked intensely dramatic action, while befitting more nuanced moments. The film was directed by John Madden, with whom Newman had previously collaborated on titles including The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel , The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Debt . “John Madden is the perfect collaborator. Whip-smart, full of humor and a savvy listener,” says the composer. “He always has one ear on the drama, the other on the subtleties of color and harmony.  (He’s also an excellent cook!)”

Newman notes that the music for Operation Mincemeat was written and recorded “during high Covid,” and while this was “a time of great stress and insecurity,” the filmmaker never wavered. “He was never impatient with the speed of our progress,” Newman adds. “We found the experience, like all our others, full of joy and discovery. I am grateful always for his wisdom, his sense of refinement, the belly laughs!”

One of the most decorated composers of our time, Newman has penned music for more than 80 motion pictures and television series, earning 15 Academy Award nominations, an Emmy and six Grammys. In the last decade alone, he’s also scored films including The Little Things , Let Them All Talk , 1917 , Thank You for Your Service , Victoria & Abdul , Passengers , Finding Dory , Spectre , Bridge of Spies , The Judge , Get on Up , Saving Mr. Banks , Side Effects and Skyfall , among others, as well as the first season of Hulu’s Castle Rock . Also coming up for Newman is the Wonder sequel White Bird: A Wonder Story , from director Marc Forster.

Operation Mincemeat will hit select U.S. theaters on May 6, debuting on Netflix on May 11. The film based on Ben Macintyre’s book stars Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Johnny Flynn, Penelope Wilton, Mark Gatiss, Jason Isaacs and more. Michelle Ashford adapted the screenplay, with Iain Canning, Charles S. Cohen, Emile Sherman and Kris Thykier producing. Simon Gillis and Christian McLaughlin exec produced, with Katherine Bridle associate producing, and Nicky Earnshaw and Peter Heslop serving as co-producers.

Listen to Newman’s Operation Mincemeat track, “Iris,” by clicking above. His track, “Personal and Most Secret,” can be found below.

