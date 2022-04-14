ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

6 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's Top 100 Vegan Restaurants List

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Vegan and vegetarian diets are quickly gaining popularity these days. It can be hard sometimes, however, for those choosing these diets to find great places to eat out .

There are several options across the city that offer great vegan options. Yelp created a list of the top 100 best vegan restaurants. The website states, "We identified businesses in the vegan category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

Six Arizona restaurants landed on the list, and two of them even landed in the top 10!

Coming in at number three was Tumerico in Tucson. The website says that the restaurant is know for its Cuban tacos and Al Pastor tacos.

Casa De Falafel in Glendale came in at number five on the list, serving up some of the best lentil soup and falafel sandwiches.

Next up was Urban Fresh in Tucson at number 27. This place is known for its smoothies, fresh juices, wraps, and sandwiches.

The Uprooted Kitchen in Gilbert placed at number 40 on the list. The plant-based eatery serves up some delicious dishes.

Veggie Village came in at number 62. The Phoenix restaurant serves Asian fusion vegetarian dishes

Coming in at number 79 was Desert Roots Kitchen in Tempe. The restaurant is

Click here to check out the full list of Yelp's top 100 vegan restaurants.

#Vegan#Yelp#Tacos#Food Drink#Tumerico#Cuban#Casa De Falafel#Urban Fresh#The Uprooted Kitchen#Veggie Village#Asian#Desert Roots Kitchen
