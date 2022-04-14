Breaking down President Joe Biden’s visit to Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. ( WGHP ) — Thursday marks President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Piedmont Triad since taking office.

Biden landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Air Force One shortly after 1 p.m. Local and state leaders came out for the president’s visit, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and Rep. Kathy Manning. After meeting dignitaries on the tarmac, Biden’s motorcade made its way to North Carolina A&T State University.

Police and security surrounded the Alumni Event Center in preparation for the president’s arrival. Secret service agents were also staged throughout the area.

Biden’s first point of order at A&T was to meet with faculty and students in the cybersecurity and robotics field before a tour of the new $90 million engineering research and innovation complex.

At about 3 p.m., Biden took the stage to speak on the economy, inflation, manufacturing and clean energy jobs at the Alumni Event Center. He spoke before local and state leaders, including the leaders of new innovative companies breaking ground in the Triad, such as the CEO of Boom Supersonic .

Biden spoke before a room filled with students, CEOs and elected officials as the president drew focus to his “Building a Better America” plan. From making and buying American-made products to investing in infrastructure and creating jobs, it’s something we’ve seen here recently in Greensboro and a reason for the presidential stop.

Some of the biggest applause came as the president highlighted major milestones for Triad companies, including Thomas Built Buses’ largest order for electric bus fleets, Volvo Trucks’ largest commercial order for electric trucks and Toyota investment of billions of dollars in a forthcoming battery plant. He says now is the time to create and keep jobs at home.

Biden called on Congress to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act and Infrastructure Law, something he says will help realize his vision to move America forward.

Biden is expected to leave the Triad on Air Force One around 3:15 p.m.

Greensboro police say drivers should expect road closures between the airport and the university’s Alumni Event Center when Biden arrives and when he departs. For security reasons, officials have not released details on the specific route that the president will be taking.

The planned trip took shape on Tuesday, when various sources, including a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross (D-Raleigh), said Biden would speak at noon. Ross, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, will be part of the program, the spokesperson told FOX8’s sister station WNCN-TV in Raleigh.

Biden recently nominated two persons with connections to the Piedmont Triad to serve on the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Among the 18 from a broad range of experiences were NC A&T alumnus Willie Deese and professional basketball star Chris Paul of Winston-Salem. This group will work to advance the HBCU Initiative , which was established under President Jimmy Carter to increase the capacity of HBCUs and help reach more students.

Biden last visited Greensboro in 2017 when he and his wife, Jill, spoke as part of Guilford College’s Bryan Series of lecturers, at the Greensboro Coliseum. He also was in Greensboro in 2008 while campaigning alongside President Barack Obama.

