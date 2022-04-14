ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

“We Ready” rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by his brother, DeKalb police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrqrX_0f9LSpPS00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta rapper is dead and his brother is being charged with his murder, according to DeKalb County police.

Police officials say that Arthur Eversole, better known as Archie Eversole, was shot on March 25 on Golf Vista Circle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on April 3.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers initially responded to a Chevron gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive where they found Eversole suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Eversole’s brother, Alexander Krause, shot him.

Krause was arrested after the shooting and charged with aggravated assault, but his charges were upgraded to murder after Eversole died.

Eversole is best known for his 2002 single “We Ready.” The song became a popular sports anthem, including for Atlanta United soccer club and its fans.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Ivy Cheryl Gantt
2d ago

A lot of times it's jealousy but his brother is going to pay for this in person and mentally...so sad it had to go this far..condolences to their family for the double pain they are enduring

Reply
4
Related
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Woman Fatally Shot in Dispute Over Bowling Ball; Victim Was Mother of Rapper Young Thug's Son

An Atlanta woman was fatally shot at a local bowling alley on Friday. Police say the deadly dispute was over a bowling ball. The incident took place at Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta. LaKevia Jackson, 31, attended a friend's celebration at the bowling alley. Later in the evening, she got into a fight with a male suspect. He pulled out a gun and shot her as she was leaving the bowling alley---after waiting 20 minutes for her to exit the venue.
ATLANTA, GA
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Activist Claims Young Thug's Baby Mama May Have Died In Gang "Hit"

On Friday last week, it was reported that the mother of Young Thug's 14-year-old son - LaKevia Jackson - was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley. It was a senseless killing that was reportedly all over a bowling ball. Many were shocked by the reports, and as it turns out, Jackson was on the phone with her mother following the shooting, although eventually, she passed away while on the phone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archie Eversole
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

LaKevia Jackson, Mother Of 1 Of Young Thug’s Kids, Shot Dead At 31

Click here to read the full article. LaKevia Jackson, mother to at least one of Young Thug’s 12 children, died following a dispute at a bowling alley in Atlanta on Thursday (March 17). The incident took place at the Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta around 11 p.m. ET. The 31-year-old was attending a birthday celebration for her best friend. Tori Cooper of CBS46 spoke with Jackson’s mother, Sherina, who shared that there was “a fight over the bowling ball [and] then the suspect waited 20 minutes in the parking lot for LaKevia.”More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Offers Help...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Rapper#Shooting#Wsb Tv News#Chevron#Atlanta United#Cox Media Group
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.  No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
11Alive

911 call: Gun store where 3 were killed was 'locked up' when family member arrived

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — Coweta County released the 911 call from a shooting at a Grantville gun range and store that left its owners and their grandson dead last week. The call adds a new detail to a tragedy that an ATF expert previously told 11Alive he suspects whoever committed the crime was "either familiar with the location because they have been in there multiple times or they had some other sort of inside knowledge about what was going on inside that store."
GRANTVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

Suspect arrested in deadly Hamilton Road shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
64K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy