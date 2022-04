ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is back to USL Championship play against Phoenix Rising on Saturday night. Currently undefeated at 2-0-2, the black and yellow are currently one point behind Phoenix, who also happen to be on a three match win streak. “This one of the teams that I would love to beat, said […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO