Baseball is back tonight at Dodger Stadium!The Dodgers will play their first game at Dodger Stadium of the season Thursday night against the Reds. The home opener at Chavez Ravine is not just Dodger Stadium's first game this year, but also the start of the team's 60th anniversary year.The home opener comes just a day after Clayton Kershaw threw seven perfect innings for a 7-0 shutout of the Twins in Minnesota. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out 13 and threw 80 pitches before he was pulled by Manager Dave Roberts. The win completed a two-game sweep of the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO