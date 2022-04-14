Nikon Nikkor Z 28-75mm F2.8 Review

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is a wireless gaming headset for the PC, and an excellent one at that. It sounds great, has a clear mic, and features DTS Headphone:X simulated surround technology. If the PC is your main gaming platform, this headset is for you. The Cloud Alpha Wireless also works with PlayStation 4/5, but several of its audio features aren't compatible with those consoles, and it lacks a 3.5mm connection as a wired backup for broader compatibility. For $199.99 that’s surprisingly limiting, especially when similarly priced headsets, such as the JBL Quantum 800 and Steelseries Arctis 7+, double as Bluetooth headphones. Still, the Cloud Alpha Wireless produces excellent audio, and for that alone it's worth a purchase.
