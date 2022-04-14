ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Pfizer-BioNTech say booster dose increases protection against omicron in kids aged 5-11

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine produced significant protection against the omicron variant in healthy children aged between 5 and 11 years in a trial, the companies said on Thursday. Blood serum analysis of a few pediatric participants who received a booster dose...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Infectious disease doctor explains call for fourth dose of Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an application to the FDA Tuesday for an additional dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older. “The submission is based on two real-world data sets from Israel analyzed at a time when the omicron variant was widely circulating. These data showed evidence that an additional mRNA booster increases immunogenicity and lowers rates of confirmed infections and severe illness,” the press release states.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Booster Dose#Doses#Covid#Reuters#German#The U S Food Dr
MedicalXpress

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases immune responses in most patients with multiple myeloma

Most immunocompromised people with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma benefited from a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, a promising sign after it was shown that two doses tended to not be sufficient for them. However, some people with multiple myeloma still remained vulnerable and may need a fourth dose or antibody treatments as restrictions lift and new variants emerge, according to a fast-tracked study in Cancer Cell.
CANCER
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Do older adults using statins have lower risk of developing Parkinsonism later?

Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. The research is published in the March 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol in the blood and protect against atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to hardening of the arteries, heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Obesity significantly increased heart failure risk among women with late menopause

While women who enter menopause before age 45 are known to be at higher risk for heart failure, obesity significantly increased heart failure risk among women who experienced late menopause—at age 55 or older, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
FITNESS
POZ

Concerns: Fatty Liver

About one third of young people living with HIV may have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Over time, NAFLD can lead to inflammation, cirrhosis and liver cancer. It is often accompanied by obesity and metabolic syndrome. Management involves lifestyle changes, such as weight loss and exercise. Spanish researchers analyzed 38 children, adolescents and young adults with perinatal HIV, meaning they acquired the virus around the time of birth. They were all on antiretroviral therapy, and most had viral suppression. Eleven people with HIV (29%) were diagnosed with NAFLD using noninvasive imaging, compared with just three of 38 HIV-negative young people (8%). HIV--related parameters, such as viral load and CD4 cell count, generally did not differ significantly between those with and without NAFLD, and the condition was only partially explained by overweight and metabolic syndrome. The researchers suggested that routine liver ultrasound imaging should be considered for young people with perinatally acquired HIV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Dominant form of heart failure caused by metabolic-immune interaction, review article suggests

The dominant form of heart failure worldwide appears to be caused by a strong, bidirectional interaction between the body's response to metabolic stress and the immune system, according to a review article written by UT Southwestern researchers and colleagues. The article, published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, argues for more research into this root cause to develop truly effective treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Coronavirus disease-related in-hospital mortality: a cohort study in a private healthcare network in Brazil

COVID-19-related in-hospital mortality has been reported at 30.7"“47.3% in Brazil, however studies assessing exclusively private hospitals are lacking. This is important because of significant differences existing between the Brazilian private and public healthcare systems. We aimed to determine the COVID-19-related in-hospital mortality and associated risk factors in a Brazilian private network from March/2020 to March/2021. Data were extracted from institutional database and analyzed using Cox regression model. Length of hospitalization and death-related factors were modeled based on available independent variables. In total, 38,937 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized of whom 3058 (7.8%) died. Admission to the intensive care unit occurred in 62.5% of cases, and 11.5% and 3.8% required mechanical ventilation (MV) and renal replacement therapy (RRT), respectively. In the adjusted model, age"‰â‰¥"‰61Â years-old, comorbidities, and the need for MV and/or RRT were significantly associated with increased mortality (p"‰<"‰0.05). Obesity and hypertension were associated with the need for MV and RRT (p"‰<"‰0.05).
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Phase 3 clinical trial results lead to approval of oral drug for red blood cell disorder

Researchers have published the results of a clinical trial that led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to recently approve mitapivat for the treatment of adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency—a rare genetic condition that leads to the destruction of red blood cells, or hemolytic anemia. The primary results from the global, phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled ACTIVATE trial, which was conducted by an international team including investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy