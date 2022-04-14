Scott Disick Spoke About Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Relationship For The First Time Publicly

Related
ETOnline.com
Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reacts to His and Kourtney Kardashian's Marriage Ceremony
Shanna Moakler is sending well wishes to her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian, after the pair participated in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas early Monday morning. In a new statement to ET, Moakler, who shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with the Blink-182 drummer, congratulated "the happy couple."
ETOnline.com
Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' Premiere
Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this...
Kourtney Kardashian Says Trying to Conceive a Baby With Travis Barker Has Been ‘Hard’ and Emotional
Sharing her struggles. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s attempts to conceive their first child together have not been effortless. “It’s a beautiful thing that we'd love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, told Entertainment Tonight on […]
Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars
Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”
Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
Garcelle Beauvais Says Will Smith’s Son Exposed He Was Seeing Jada Pinkett While They Were Dating
Garcelle Beauvais is unloading the clip with tea on all the men she's dated.
See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker stumble back to hotel moments after shock 1:45 AM Las Vegas wedding ceremony
KOURTNEY Kardashian stumbled, and needed the help of new "husband" Travis to stay upright as the couple arrived back at their hotel early Monday morning. The "newlyweds" had just tied the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, hours after Travis' Grammy awards performance. And in true...
Scott Disick says he’s looking for someone more ‘age-appropriate’ in next relationship
In the first episode of the new Hulu reality series The Kardashians, Scott Disick reveals he will be looking for someone more “age-appropriate” in his next relationship.The 38-year-old, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, has come under scrutiny in recent years for dating a string of women who are considerably younger than him, most recently 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. Disick was also previously in a relationship with model Sofia Richie, the daughter of Lionel Richie, who was 18 when they began dating.During the first episode of the documentary-style show, which premiered on Thursday 14 April, Disick...
HipHopDX.com
Coi Leray Responds To Father Benzino Allegedly Clowning Her First Week Album Sales
Bubbling rapper Coi Leray dropped her debut album Trendsetter on April 8. But even with features from Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A., H.E.R and other, her first week album sales are projected to land somewhere around 11,000 total album-equivalent units, not exactly the Billboard smash she was likely expecting.
Marie Claire
Scott Disick, Travis Barker and Pete Davidson All Went to Reign's Baseball Game
Remember when Scott Disick and Travis Barker apparently couldn't even be in the same room together?. Well, my friends, that's all water under the bridge. Ancient history, if you will. Now, Kourtney Kardashian's ex and her fiancé are—if not friends—at the very least able to stand being in close proximity...
Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live
Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast
Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
TODAY.com
Britney Spears models clothes showing her ‘small belly’ after pregnancy announcement
Britney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump. A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.
Harper's Bazaar
Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker Tried to Get Legally Married but Couldn't
At this point, fans know that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ran off to a chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammys and got married—but we also know they are not legally husband and wife, because they failed to get a marriage license. But during an appearance on Jimmy...
‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos
Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
EW.com
Rosie Perez was 'pissed off' at White Men Can't Jump costars during Oscars reunion
White men can't jump, but these two men sure can get high. Rosie Perez poked fun at her White Men Can't Jump costars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes for their antics at the Oscars while appearing on Thursday night's episode of The Daily Show. The trio presented at the awards...
Video shows members of the Kardashian family taking over a Disneyland ride while parkgoers wait in line
Members of the Kardashian family including Kim and Khloe are seen at Disneyland in the controversial TikTok video.
Hello Magazine
Romeo Beckham sparks reaction with unseen photo from Brooklyn Beckham's wedding
Romeo Beckham caused a stir among his followers when he shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his big brother Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz. The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share an image taken by his girlfriend Mia Regan that showed him posing in a bathroom in his wedding outfit. Romeo looked effortlessly cool as he cleaned his sunglasses while pouting for the camera in a white shirt and black trousers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Reignites Yung Miami Romance Rumors With City Girls Coachella Shoutout
The gossip regarding whether or not Diddy and Yung Miami has kicked up a notch. The Hip Hop pair have ducked and dodged rumors of an alleged romance for months, but every so often, they give just enough of a hint to the public that causes their fans to run wild with rumors. Today, tens of thousands of people descended upon a California desert to celebrate Coachella, and social media timelines have been overrun with clips of performances and festival moments.
