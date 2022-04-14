ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick Spoke About Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Relationship For The First Time Publicly

By Natasha Jokic
 1 day ago

Scott Disick spoke about Kourtney Kardashian 's relationship with Travis Barker in the debut episode of The Kardashians.

For context, Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 and the two even discussed getting back together at points in the years that followed. Though the two have both publicly dated others in the years that followed, Kourtney began her relationship with her now-finacé Travis Barker toward the end of 2020.

Kourtney previously said that substance abuse was the main reason behind the couple's split: “The infidelity, I only knew about it at the end, so I think the substance abuse was the deal breaker."

Scott didn't comment publicly on the new relationship, but made headlines when Younes Bendjima, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend, leaked a message that Scott sent him regarding a PDA photo of Kourt and Travis in Italy: “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Kourtney called the messaged "despicable" elsewhere in The Kardashians episode.

However, Scott discusses the relationship in the family's new Hulu show. "I think, for the first time in my life, [my head] is finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney's got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on," he told Khloé.

"Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to," he continued. "I'd rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all."

Scott's parents both died within a few months of each other at the end of 2013.

"I always had her friends and our family in my ear like, 'Don't worry honey, eventually you guys will figure it out and you'll get back together one day.' So my foot was always halfway in the door."

"It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend. Now we're really just more co-parenters. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life," he continued.

"I understand what the bigger picture is, what would be best for Kourtney," he continued. "She's happy, she's in a real thing and I believe that's true. I also felt like I did so much wrong to her over so many years."

"Kourtney has all right to despise me and the way I treated her, because it was horrible."

Khloé gave her own thoughts on the issue, saying in an interview, "Everyone knows he's still in love with Kourtney, it's not a secret. But this is 100% the happiest I've seen Kourtney. I know how much Travis and Kourtney love each other, and that has to be hard for anyone to process — especially when everything is so public."

Elsewhere in the episode, Kourtney also discussed Scott within the context of his leaked DMs to Younes. “For so many years Scott has gotten away with bad behavior and has still been invited [to family events] and I don’t think that is going to continue,” she explained.

“Me kissing the love of my life is not anything bad. I don’t want it to be taken negatively. I will continue to live my life and pretend that no one is watching.”

The first episode of The Kardashians is somehow already out on Hulu !

