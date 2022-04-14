Multiple people hit with plates of whipped cream in Greenville
Police are investigating after multiple people were hit in the face with plates of whipped cream in...www.myhighplains.com
Police are investigating after multiple people were hit in the face with plates of whipped cream in...www.myhighplains.com
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 3