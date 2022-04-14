Argument leads to the fatal shooting of 68-year-old Arkansas woman, alleged suspect in custody
DESHA COUNTY, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Desha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Arkansas Highway 277. Upon arrival, authorities discovered 68-year-old Joan Lemonds deceased inside of the residence.
According to deputies, neighbors advised that the shooting occurred inside of the home after an argument took place between Lemonds and the suspect. Deputies have arrested a man who is allegedly responsible for the shooting; however, authorities have not released his name.
The Desha County Sheriff’s Department has asked the Arkansas State Police to conduct a criminal investigation of the homicide.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
