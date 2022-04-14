ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Five potential options for the Falcons at pick No. 8

By Deen Worley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XNJf_0f9LOWPF00

The 2022 NFL draft is just two weeks away, and we still don’t know what the Falcons are planning to do with the eighth overall pick. With needs all across the board, it would make sense for Atlanta to select the best player available instead of reaching for a need.

After looking at five positions the team could target, here are five players that would make sense for the Falcons in round one.

6

OT - Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZTzB_0f9LOWPF00
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Trevor Penning is not a player many have on their draft board in the top 10 but is someone who could wind up there. With several offensive linemen likely to be taken during the first seven picks, Penning could be in play at eight if the team is thinking of moving on from Kaleb McGary, whose fifth-year option has yet to be picked up. McGary’s production doesn’t seem worthy of the $13 million his option would guarantee. However, Penning would have to switch from left tackle to right tackle if he were to take McGary’s place.

5

EDGE - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAqws_0f9LOWPF00

Every year, we see highly touted players slide down the draft. Thibodeaux was the No. 1 prospect in the minds of many scouts but his stock has dropped off a bit from where he was initially slated. Alleged work ethic concerns and an injury history have each played a role in lowering Thibodeaux’s draft stock. However, the Oregon edge rusher should still be a top-10 pick, and would be a great fit in Atlanta if he falls to pick No. 8.

4

CB - Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HxJM_0f9LOWPF00
The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Falcons may have brought in Casey Hayward to play cornerback opposite of A.J. Terrell, however, this shouldn’t stop them from taking a cornerback if they deem the player worthy. As good of a signing as Hayward is, the team should jump at the chance to take a player like Gardner at eight. Better yet, having Hayward could benefit Gardner as he wouldn’t be forced into a starting role as a rookie.

3

WR - Drake London, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfH2c_0f9LOWPF00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

If the receiver position is the choice here, then Drake London should be a name on the top of the Falcons’ shortlist. The thing I like most about London is his ability to use his size and frame to his advantage. Being 6-foot-5 is nice, but you also have to be able to exploit that and fight off one-on-one contested passes and use your frame to box out defenders. These are all areas where London exceeds, and could very well make him the top receiver selected in the draft.

1

EDGE - Travon Walker, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCgg1_0f9LOWPF00
Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite being number one on my list, Walker has found himself linked with the Jaguars’ No. 1 pick. While this move is very unlikely, it shows how NFL teams feel about Walker’s upside. The Georgia edge rusher is an astonishing talent. If available, Walker could finally help upgrade Atlanta’s pass rush, an area where the team has struggled for years to find a productive player.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
FOX43.com

Debate: Do the Falcons need to draft a quarterback in the first round?

ATLANTA — If it wasn't already apparent, the Atlanta Falcons are in rebuild mode, especially after trading longtime franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. The Falcons hold the No. 8 pick in this month's NFL Draft. So what should they do with it to kick...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Colts big signing

The Indianapolis Colts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL — have added another big name. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news while Adam Schefter reported the terms....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Jaguars#American Football#Cb Ahmad Gardner
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons QB Targets Malik Willis, Matt Corral Get NFL Draft Red Carpet

The list also includes Georgia Bulldogs Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. APRIL 11 TERRELL'S TEAMMATE? The Falcons are meeting with Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr., according to Jordan Schultz. Booth Jr. earned 1st-Team All-ACC honors in his junior season after recording 37...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Ringer mocks Falcons drafting Alabama WR with first round pick

In almost every national draft pundit’s mock draft, the Falcons address their desperate need for pass catchers. Drake London, Garrett Wilson, and Treylon Burks have been cycled through mocks for the Falcons since news broke of Calvin Ridley‘s suspension. It is an undeniable glaring need. However, in The...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Draft Profile: Dameon Pierce

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds. Over the next month...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Falcons NFL Draft: Does USC's Drake London Fill Calvin Ridley WR Hole?

After electing to opt-out of USC's formal Pro Day earlier this month, London finally worked out for the first time in nearly six months privately Friday. It was reported that at least half of the NFL was in attendance, though the report did not specify if Atlanta was one of them.
NFL
FanSided

4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should consider drafting

Despite signing Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal during the off-season the Atlanta Falcons could still choose to draft a quarterback. Where the quarterbacks in this draft will land remains a mystery. A year after Trevor Lawrence was the obvious first pick in the draft where the first quarterback will be picked and who that quarterback will be is far from obvious.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Whiffing at corner would mean bad consequences for Vikings

The re-signing of veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson loosened the necktie a bit for the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. They are no longer in a position where they must take a cornerback with the No. 12 overall pick. However, there’s a big difference between the words “must” and “should” for a Vikings team that still needs to be careful of getting too comfortable with their current roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ahmad Gardner vs Derek Stingley Jr.: Which shutdown corner would make more sense?

It was only last off-season when the Dallas Cowboys largest question mark was the cornerback position. They had a second-round pick with tremendous potential named Trevon Diggs, a sixth-round pick who has continued to play above his draft position, in Anthony Brown and then a whole lot of unknowns. Chidobe Awuzie signed with the Cincinati Bengals, rumors were swirling about a potential move to safety for Jourdan Lewis, and no other Cowboys corners had much experience at the NFL level.
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Reportedly Skip WR Prospect’s Pro Day

The Minnesota Vikings depth chart is in tip-top shape for wide receiver, with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Still, a few Vikings fans and NFL pundits haven’t ruled out a WR pick for the franchise with the 12th overall pick in this month’s draft.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy