Fire Hydrant Flushing and Inspection

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Guernsey County Health Department, in the month of February. Ruby Tuesday, 2250 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge. PIC (person in charge) is unable to demonstrate knowledge of food safety and safe and adequate equipment. PIC was calibrating thermometers to zero degrees Fahrenheit. Peppercorns in the wait station and croutons in the prep area are stored uncovered. Wine glasses are dirty, the soda gun has residue, and the ice machine has black debris in the bin area. Hot held bacon temped at 61 degrees F. Eggs on buffet table recorded at 45 degrees F. Garlic was date marked for 13 days. Shot glasses have pits and inclusions. Racks are rusted and worn. Plastic pans have cracks and chips. The metal strainer has rust and loose wires. The hose is touching the bottom of the mop sink from EcoLab dispenser.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO