Garfield Heights, OH

*Fire Hydrant Flushing and Inspection

 3 days ago

On Monday, April 25, 2022, The Garfield Heights Fire Department will begin the annual flushing and inspection of the 1,300 fire hydrants in the City. The work will be performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., depending on...

