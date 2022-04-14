ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Town & Country Disposal

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown & Country Disposal is looking for a safety conscious truck driver to...

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Sanitation Reminds Customers Of Trash Disposal Rules

The City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department is reminding customers of the rules regarding trash and recycle disposal. That's according to a post on the City of Cheyenne Facebook page. According to the post:. -All city sanitation and recycling containers must have a minimum of two feet between the container and...
CHEYENNE, WY
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Affirmative Action#Life Insurance#Disability#Town Country Disposal#Waste Connections
B98.5

A Surprising List of Jobs Minors in Maine Can’t Have

Remember when you were young and you're parents were telling you that if you wanted a purple pager, you had to get a job and buy it yourself? Okay, well that was my story. But when you approach 14 years old, you do feel like more of an adult and it's natural to want to start working!
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy