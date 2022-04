(Anita) CAM administration has some decisions to make in regards to the future of the Cougar’s wrestling program. During a school board meeting last Wednesday, Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber recommended the district not renew the agreement with CAM. CAM Activities Director Joe Wollum expressed appreciation towards Atlantic for the decade plus of positive sharing between the two districts. “First off, you can’t thank coach (Tim) Duff and coach (Rex) Mehrhoff enough for everything they did when we combined those two programs. The last 10-15 years, however long it has been, it has been a great working relationship. You can’t thank those guys enough for everything they have done.”

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO