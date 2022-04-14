Some Black Actors Said Viola Davis Wasn't "Pretty Enough" To Star In "HTGAWM," And She Laughed All The Way To The Bank

Related
Radar Online.com
Viola Davis, Liam Payne & Anthony Anderson Gifted $10,000 Turks & Caicos Vacation Ahead Of Oscars
Stars like Viola Davis, Liam Payne, and Anthony Anderson are headed to Turks and Caicos after the Oscars — but not together. Radar has learned the Academy Award-winning actress, 56, former One Direction singer, 28, and Black-ish star, 51, were gifted a $10,000 trip to paradise. Article continues below...
Viola Davis On How She Injected Cultural Specificity Into ‘The First Lady’ – Contenders TV
Click here to read the full article. Viola Davis did speak with Michelle Obama before she played her in Showtime’s upcoming The First Lady, but she is reluctant to share much of what they talked about in their private conversation. “What’s dramatic about Michelle Obama? I’ll tell you what’s dramatic. She is a Black woman and the first Black woman in the White House built by slaves, someone who literally was perceived to be overly masculine, not feminine, angry, hostile, and I will share one thing that she said to me,” Davis said during a panel for the series at Deadline’s...
Viola Davis: Casting Directors Said I Wasn’t ‘Classically Beautiful’ Enough to Play Romantic Lead
Click here to read the full article. History-making Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winner Viola Davis is as A-list as they come. However, the “First Lady” star had to fight for her much-deserved spotlight. Davis recalled in her memoir “Finding Me,” available on April 26, that her physical appearance has been far too often the topic of debate. From being called “ugly” by childhood bullies to attending Juilliard, which tried to turn students into “perfect white actors,” as Davis penned, the “Fences” Academy Award winner has felt pressure to look a certain way. “The absolute shameful objective of this training [at Juilliard] was...
papermag.com
'Bridgerton' Star's Friends Said She Was a Diversity Hire
One Bridgerton star said she was accused of being a diversity hire. Unfortunately, similarly gross sentiments aren't anything new when it comes to the Shonda Rhimes-produced show, which was created as a reimagined and more inclusive adaptation of Julia Quinn's book series set in Regency-era England. However, Bridgerton's first season also drew racist criticism thanks to its multiracial cast and has continued to be a source of controversy from those who believe the series is "historically inaccurate."
Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”
Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars
Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
Hello Magazine
Michelle Obama shares new photo of rarely-seen daughters to announce exciting news
Barack and Michelle Obama have done a great job in keeping their daughters out of the spotlight and Malia and Sasha are notoriously private. However, on Wednesday, the former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her family during a trip to the forest alongside an exciting announcement.
Garcelle Beauvais Says Will Smith’s Son Exposed He Was Seeing Jada Pinkett While They Were Dating
Garcelle Beauvais is unloading the clip with tea on all the men she's dated.
Hello Magazine
Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star
Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
purewow.com
Here’s Why ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Looks So Familiar
Fans may know Sheryl Lee Ralph from her most recent role in the ABC comedy series, Abbott Elementary. She currently plays Barbara Howard, one of the more experienced teachers at the Philadelphia public school where the show takes place. Though she’s often labeled as old-fashioned and strict by the...
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' 2-Hour Season 18 Finale Date Revealed
ABC unveiled its season finale slate, including Grey's Anatomy. The long-running medical drama will end its 18th season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. The series has already been picked up for Season 19, so fans can expect a dramatic cliffhanger for the Grey-Sloan Memorial staff.
Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack and wife Erin Slaver expecting second child: 'We are about nine weeks away!'
Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack and his wife Erin Slaver jointly announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday. 'How do you celebrate your second baby girl? With a fiesta [of] course!' the expecting 34-year-old gushed on Instagram. 'We are about nine weeks away! Thanks to all the wonderful...
tvinsider.com
Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough
A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’
Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Alum to Star in CBS Drama Pilot
Jimmy Smits joined a new CBS police drama pilot, co-starring NCIS: New Orleans alum Amanda Warren. The former Sons of Anarchy actor will play a New York City police chief in East New York. Smits is a veteran of New York City-set police procedurals, as he played Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue.
Effingham Radio
Dolly Parton, Michael Strahan, Christina Ricci + More!
DOLLY PARTON TO STAR IN RUN, ROSE, RUN: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, and James Patterson are teaming up for a feature film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run. The book, written by Parton and Patterson, is about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a musician. It was released on March 7th and reached No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list.
Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex
Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone surprisingly slapped her while filming The Flight Attendant
“That slap? Not written in the script…. That was a Sharon Stone Specialty!” Cuoco tells TVLine of Stone, who plays her mom in Season 2. “Came outta nowhere, that was a true reaction. I was in shock, which is exactly what we used.” She adds: “That was a wild experience, and it ended up being actually kinda perfect for the scene.” ALSO: Cuoco says she developed a rash on her leg while filming Season 2.
Rachel Zegler Said She Wasn't Initially Invited to the Oscars. Here's How Those Decisions Get Made
Over the weekend, social media users were shocked to learn that Rachel Zegler, the co-lead of West Side Story , wasn’t invited to the Oscars. While West Side Story was nominated seven times, including for Best Picture, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ (AMPAS) seemingly didn’t have room for her: “I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” she wrote on Instagram .
Shonda Rhimes is proud that her 19-year-old daughter has "never seen" Grey's Anatomy
"I have a 19-year-old who finds it horrifying that I've written a show that all of her friends have seen multiple times," Rhimes says of her eldest daughter Harper, whom she adopted in 2002, in an interview with WSJ Magazine. "And so she has never seen it. And I have to say, I think that might be the best compliment ever. I think about it like, her mother wrote a show that tells all her friends what to think about love and sex. So she's not interested in watching it, and I think that that's a very good thing." Rhimes' other children, 9-year-old Emerson Pearl and 8-year-old Beckett, are too young to watch the ABC medical drama.
