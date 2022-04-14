Anthony Black sets official signing date

Since the beginning of the offseason, head coach Eric Musselman has hit the recruiting trail hard and has seen positive results.

Despite losing talents such as JD Notae , Stanley Umude , and Au'Diese Toney , Arkansas Basketball has signed players from the Transfer Portal that have the skills to reload as the Razorbacks head into the 2022-23 season.

One of the key commitments that has not put pen to paper yet, is five-star guard from Duncanville, Texas, Anthony Black .

Black, who committed to Arkansas on March 28 during the week of the McDonald’s All-American game , joined Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh as fellow All-Americans and five-star pledges to commit to the program. The issue is that he has yet to sign.

Arkansas fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, as Black announces that he will sign his letter of intent on Wednesday, April 20, at his high school according to Richard Davenport of WholeHogSports.com .

Black is ranked as the No. 1 point guard in the nation, and the No. 2 overall prospect from the state of Texas. According to 247sports, Black received 21 offers, and took visits to six different programs.

