Duncanville, TX

Anthony Black sets official signing date

By Taylor Jones
 2 days ago

Since the beginning of the offseason, head coach Eric Musselman has hit the recruiting trail hard and has seen positive results.

Despite losing talents such as JD Notae , Stanley Umude , and Au'Diese Toney , Arkansas Basketball has signed players from the Transfer Portal that have the skills to reload as the Razorbacks head into the 2022-23 season.

One of the key commitments that has not put pen to paper yet, is five-star guard from Duncanville, Texas, Anthony Black .

Black, who committed to Arkansas on March 28 during the week of the McDonald’s All-American game , joined Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh as fellow All-Americans and five-star pledges to commit to the program. The issue is that he has yet to sign.

Arkansas fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, as Black announces that he will sign his letter of intent on Wednesday, April 20, at his high school according to Richard Davenport of WholeHogSports.com .

Black is ranked as the No. 1 point guard in the nation, and the No. 2 overall prospect from the state of Texas. According to 247sports, Black received 21 offers, and took visits to six different programs.

