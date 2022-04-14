Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Peggy

OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Benji is an extremely playful German Shepherd with a great affinity for tennis balls — even occasionally trying to grab two or three at a time. The...
Oliver is a two-year-old Aussie-Doodle mix. This loving guy just wants to be loved and loves running around the yard. After burning off his energy, you can expect him to cozy up to you to relax. Oliver is very well trained and will listen to his owners in any environment.
Mylo and Lilly are the chihuahuas that were left outside a supermarket by their owner Stephen Hopkinson, from Fleetwood in Lancashire. Both of them were in terrible condition with skin infections and dental issues. Worst of humanity. After a stranger found the dogs tied up outside the supermarket, the RSPCA...
Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
Animal shelters have been flooded with returned pets as Australia emerges from Covid lockdowns, with many refusing to accept any more. There was a surge in puppies and kittens bought or adopted during the past two years as Australians looked for companionship while stuck at home. But that is now...
Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Cockatoo. Cockatoo is such a loving and fun pup ready to meet her forever family. She’s a cuddler, who’s good with cats, children and other dogs. Cockatoo is crate trained. This loving pup loves to play outdoors as well. If you’d like to have this furry […]
NEW YORK — It turns out plenty of dog owners may have telepathic skills! Seven in 10 pet parents claim they can read their furry companions’ minds. According to a recent survey of 2,000 dog owners that looked at how well they know their canine friends, 74 percent are confident they understand what their pet wants at any given time. Similarly, 71 percent feel their dog understands them, too, recalling that it took about six months to get to that point through bonding activities like playing fetch (50%) or taking them on walks (48%).
Juniper would pair best with an adults-only foster family who has experience with large dogs and has time to do obedience training. When it comes to siblings, Juniper would do well with another calm and friendly dog.
Austin Dog Rescue is featuring Juniper for Studio 512’s Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet Pet of the Week. Volunteers say, “Juniper is a dainty 26-pound blonde, 5-month-old puppy with a black snout. She is extremely sweet and adores affection considering she was a stray that probably lived most of her life outdoors. She is gentle and calm for her age but also enjoys playing with toys and dogs and being with her people. She gets excited greeting people and jumps, but we are working on that along with other basic manners.
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Kali, who is being featured a second time because...
April 11th is National Pet Day. It's a time to reflect on our pets and help other animals in need. Here's why its the perfect time to foster a cat!
The post National Pet Day: It’s The Perfect Time To Foster A Cat appeared first on CatTime.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes. Agatha is from the Washington County Animal Shelter. She is about one year old. The shelter says she is a healer and lab mix. Agatha weighs about 55 lbs. She would benefit from a house with a yard. But, if you like to go on […]
Comments / 0