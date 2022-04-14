ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkeville, TX

Fire chief in Burkeville upset with ambulance response times

By KFDM/FOX 4
KFDM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURKEVILLE — Steve W Stewart/KJAS - Burkeville firefighters were frustrated after it took more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive when a 74-year-old Silsbee man was injured in a Wednesday evening crash. Meanwhile, Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the EMS...

kfdm.com

