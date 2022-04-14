Fire chief in Burkeville upset with ambulance response times

$12,634.45 - $17,689.97 monthly. The County of Ventura Fire Department is committed to excellence, delivered with pride. Our response area includes more than 480,000 people in the unincorporated areas of Ventura County and seven of its cities: Ojai, Port Hueneme, Moorpark, Camarillo, Santa Paula, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks. Comprised of approximately 600 dedicated personnel, the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) is an all-hazard, full-service agency. VCFD's services are built around our mission of anticipating and responding to the dynamic public safety needs of our diverse community. This includes prevention and education, response and communication. We proudly provide fire protection, medical aid, rescue, hazardous materials response, and a variety of other services to the public. Formed in 1928 as a special district, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors acts as the Fire Department's Board of Directors.

CAMARILLO, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO