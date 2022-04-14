ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Wes Borland Says Limp Bizkit Might Work on New Album Later in 2022

By Lauryn Schaffner
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Limp Bizkit just dropped their latest album Still Sucks this past fall, but the rockers are apparently on a creative high. Guitarist Wes Borland thinks the band might start working on another new album later in 2022. Still Sucks served as Limp Bizkit's first studio album in a decade....

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Dave Grohl to release Dream Widow metal album this week

Dave Grohl is releasing a metal record as the fictional band Dream Widow. The Foo Fighters recently released the horror flick 'Studio 666', in which it's revealed that a band by the name Dream Widow recorded a "lost" album at the same haunted Encino mansion where Dave's band recorded a fictional 10th studio album, only for both frontmen to become possessed and start lashing out at their bandmates.
ROCK MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His New Album

Heavy Metal madman Ozzy Osbourne recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his thirteenth studio album. "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he says in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

“Metallica are not for wimps”: Bob Rock reveals the secrets of the Black Album and Load

An exclusive interview with Bob Rock – the producer who helped steer Metallica to superstardom. Ambitious, driven, uncompromising and supremely self-confident, in the first decade of their career, Metallica weren’t used to hearing the word ‘no’. So when Bob Rock turned down an offer to mix the band’s fifth album, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were initially affronted, then intrigued. Passing on that opportunity would turn out to be one of the smartest decisions of the Canadian sound engineer/producer’s career, for it opened up a dialogue with Metallica that would ultimately result in Rock producing the quartet’s next four albums: Metallica (known globally as The Black Album), Load, Reload and St. Anger. It’s fair to say that the relationship between the Winnipeg-born studio technician and the San Francisco band wasn’t always entirely harmonious…
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Durst
Person
Wes Borland
Q 105.7

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Steve Vai offers a guided tour of his favorite guitars

It is no accident that Steve Vai’s evolution as a guitarist has coincided with some of the boldest design innovations in electric guitar history. As Vai’s curiosity drew him deeper into the instrument, his ideas for what could be achieved on guitar expanded, and his gear had to adapt to keep up.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Bauhaus’ first new song in 14 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have shared their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Aesthetic#Studio Album#Gold Cobra
Noisecreep

Jimmy Page Explains Why He Turned Down Collaboration for Ozzy Osbourne Album

Earlier this month, within the discussion of the players on Ozzy Osbourne's next studio album, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith revealed that an invite had been extended to Jimmy Page as they sought the "holy trinity" of English guitar players, having already pulled in Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton as well as calling upon two longtime Osbourne cohorts in Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde. In a new interview with Classic Rock, Page addressed his current status as well as providing a reasoning as to why he didn't take Osbourne up on the guest spot opportunity.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We think we've worked out why Jimmy Page refused to play on Ozzy Osbourne's new album

Ozzy Osbourne's follow up album to 2020's Ordinary Man will be a star-studded affair. With guests including names such as Ozzy' Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagen, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, it's hard to imagine anyone would want to pass up such a special opportunity to play alongside rock and metal's finest.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Aerosmith's early recordings are the sound of legends-in-waiting

At Amazon (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Originally coming out as a very limited edition 2021 Record Store Day release on cassette and vinyl, this recently discovered demo/rehearsal tape from Aerosmith’s Vindaloo Vaults captures the band in all their crude and nascent beauty. They’re still two years from releasing their debut, but nevertheless showcase a raw, embryonic talent for cutting some seriously smoking grooves.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Kirk Hammett Reveals Soaring + Cinematic New Song ‘High Plains Drifter’

Has Kirk Hammett entered the Old West? The Metallica guitarist certainly shows a different side to his playing with the newly released song "High Plains Drifter." If that name sounds familiar, it's likely because it's also the title to the 1973 western film of the same name and it's evident that Hammett's track would fit well within that Old West soundtrack sound. The song is featured on Hammett's new solo EP, Portals, opening the second side of the set.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy