Since earning his tour card in 2015, Harold Varner III has pieced together a nice living on the PGA Tour. In his first six seasons, he’s made more than a $1 million in all but one, and that one time he missed by less than $80K. He’s made the cut in nearly two-thirds of his 178 career starts, has top-25 finishes in 28 percent of them and has never sweated out being inside the FedEx Cup top 125. It’s all good save for one thing.

GOLF ・ 5 HOURS AGO