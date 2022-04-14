ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get Destiny 2 Adept mods and what they do

By Will Sawyer
 2 days ago
Destiny 2 Adept mods are special mods for Adept weapons that you should definitely try and get as each provides a nice stat boost, or a better bonus compared to existing weapon mods. However, Adept mods are only obtainable in some of the toughest activities in Destiny 2, so you’ll need...

Elden Ring hides an unused Dark Souls 3 boss, and it's one you've fought several times

One of Elden Ring's recurring bosses can be traced all the way back to a mysterious Dark Souls 3 file which went unused back in 2016. As Dark Souls sleuth Zullie the Witch explained in a recent video (opens in new tab), Dark Souls 3's files contained data on a "SnakeSoul" monster that never actually appeared in-game, though it did have tenuous connections to the Pus of Man that you fight at the start of the game. With the release of Elden Ring, a match for this unseen boss has finally been found: the Ulcerated Tree Spirit that you fight several times throughout the Lands Between.
Frostpunk studio is bringing an acclaimed "emotional narrative" game to PC and consoles

South of the Circle is making its way to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC, publisher 11 bit studios has announced. The game's audience has been fairly limited as it's currently an Apple Arcade exclusive, having launched back in October 2020 to positive reviews. It was developed by indie studio State of Play Games and it's now being brought to PC and consoles by publisher 11 bit studios, the folks who developed This War of Mine, Frostpunk, and Frostpunk 2.
Destiny 2 is finally adding a fresh way to play old raids and dungeons

Destiny 2 Season 17 will introduce a long-awaited legacy content rotation that will revitalize old dungeons and raids. Bungie outlined the upcoming feature in its latest blog post after first teasing the idea late last year. "We’re breaking up our new Rotator system into Seasonal and Weekly categories so that players can have a little additional freshness when taking on the weekly hunt for power," the post reads.
PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
GDC 2022 provided a glimpse into the future of PS VR2 games

Sony may have been an official no-show at GDC 2022, but we know its developers were there behind the scenes in San Francisco, allowing game devs to try out the PS VR2. Anacrusis developer Chet Faliszek tweeted that "the world just feels different" after trying the headset, courtesy of former president Shuhei Yoshida and head of Playstation Creators Greg Rice.
How to get to the Elden Ring Consecrated Snowfield

Reaching the Elden Ring Consecrated Snowfield area requires you find two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion to activate the Grand Lift of Rold. This will take you down into some of the hardest parts of Elden Ring. Of course, it's said that there's another way to get down - a glitch/exploit we'll lay out below too, though be warned that it's not the most reliable one in the game. Still, it's worth getting there one way or another, as there's whole regions down there, including the Snowfield itself, multiple dungeons and towns, and even the magnificent Miquella's Haligtree, a vast dungeon across a treetop town that has you explore all the way to its roots to find one of the toughest bosses in the game.
Square Enix’s latest RPG falls below 10 players on Steam

Babylon’s Fall, the latest co-op action RPG from Square Enix and Platinum Games, struggled to attract an audience when it launched last March, and has fallen below 10 concurrent players on PC for the first time. As game-tracking site SteamCharts shows, only eight players booted up Babylon’s Fall on...
Dark Souls 3 player beats the game without taking a single step

Someone's actually beaten Dark Souls 3 without taking a single step. Yes, you read that correctly. In the epic 55-minute video just below, YouTuber ymfah, who is no stranger to weird and wonderful runs through FromSoftware's games, has actually managed to beat Dark Souls 3 without walking. There's still movement in the playthrough, mind you, just not in the conventional way of actually moving the analog stick stick to walk.
Overwatch 2 Sojourn gameplay trailer also shows off new looks for other heroes

The latest Overwatch 2 trailer might focus on new hero Sojourn, but there's an eyeful of new gameplay showing off other heroes as well. The latest teaser video hit the internet shortly after a Chinese version began making the rounds. It's also the second video this week showing off the game's first Black female hero. Yesterday, we learned more about Sojourn's origins in an animated clip.
Deus Ex dev's new game has big Control vibes, and it's bound for PS5 and Xbox Series X next year

Hell is Us, the next game from Rogue Factor and publisher Nacon, is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2023. Former Eidos Montreal art director Jonathan Jacques-Belletête, who worked on Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, is heading up the project, which is giving off big Control energy in its debut trailer. Nacon describes Hell is Us as a third-person, "semi-open world" action-adventure with plenty of high-intensity combat and exploration.
Among Us VR will have you impostering in first-person this November

The upcoming VR port of hit multiplayer social deduction game Among Us looks set to release later this year. That’s according to a listing on SteamDB, a third-party database that collects data from the official Steam client. As spotted by Wccftech, Among Us VR is listed on the site with a release date of November 10 – the first hint we’ve had of when the port will launch.
Over 50% of Steam's top 100 games work on Steam Deck

Portable PC gaming is really coming to the forefront in 2022. New gaming laptops and mobile chips are being announced, and of course there's the release of Valve's Steam Deck. The portable Switch-like gaming PC has been making waves, and Valve's already planning a Steam Deck 2. What's been equally...
