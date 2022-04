March 24 (UPI) -- Two men were charged with carrying out a $1 million NFT scam in January, authorities said Thursday. Ethan Nguyen, 20, and Andre Llacuna, 20, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in a "rug pull" scheme in which they accepted millions of dollars of payments for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, and failed to deliver promised benefits, the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

