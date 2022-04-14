Metal tree made of trash to mark Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust public access

POCATELLO — Rusting refuse once strewn about the southern hills above Century High School has been fashioned into foliage for a planned 16-foot metal tree sculpture.

The “leaves” comprise old radiator caps, rusty buckets riddled with bullet holes, pails and downed barbed-wire fencing rolled into balls. Rebar will represent limbs.

The unique sculpture will mark public access to the 166-acre Century Heights property, which a landowner donated to the land trust in 2018.

Matt Lucia, executive director of the Pocatello-based land trust, explained the sculpture will symbolize the importance of conservation. Junk salvaged for the sculpture was saved from a cleanup of the property conducted about a year ago by the land trust and the Idaho State University Sustainability Club. Club members also assisted land trust staff on April 9 in rolling the barbed-wire balls.

“This art project is part of our Community Conservation program and will serve as an educational piece and a reminder to the community using our Century Heights property that we all have a responsibility in taking care of the land,” Lucia said.

The project was funded with a $3,000 Beverly B. Bistline Foundation grant. Nationally renowned metalworkers Margo and Dennis Proksa, with Pocatello-based Blackrock Forge, are making the trunk. Land trust officials hope to have the tree sculpture on display by early summer.

Jaime Campbell, conservation manager with the land trust, said the property is valuable mule deer winter range and provides a buffer between a residential area and Bureau of Land Management public land.

“Using the refuse from that area (in the sculpture) shows how profound an impact we can have on our landscape and how long it lasts. It really speaks to stewardship,” Campbell said. “It’s meant to be a monument to remind people to take care of what we have.”

The land trust, founded in 2004, now protects 6,273 acres of land from development, with a staff of five full-time workers and one part-time employee. The organization’s most recent hire, Tina Murphy, 55, started working on March 1 as director of philanthropy.

Murphy, a 1996 Idaho State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and public relations, explained she was extremely impressed by the public trust the organization had engendered back when the land trust announced the donation of the Century Heights parcel.

Earlier this month, through her participation in the sculpture project, she got to play a role in promoting that very property to the public.

“At the land trust ... they are at a really exciting phase where they’re ready to take on new staff because they’re ready to take that jump to a larger arena,” Murphy said.

Murphy previously worked for five years with the Idaho Community Foundation. The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust was among her clients with the foundation. She helped them find funding and granting opportunities.

Murphy, a graduate of Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls, also graduated from the Fundraising Intensive Training Institute through the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Murphy’s role will be collaborating with land owners and financial partners to ensure a stable pipeline of funding to keep the land trust sustainable well into the future.