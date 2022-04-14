ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, UT

Man charged with murder in southern Utah dies in jail

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANAB — A man charged with murder in southern Utah has died while in custody from an apparent suicide, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office. Jason Thomas Hager, 39, of Bigwater, Kane County — who was also known as Jason Thomas Bates — died at the Kane County Jail on...

