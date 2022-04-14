ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from voter rolls in...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 18

judy van coevering
16h ago

when are mark and the Mrs going to be arrested??? justice is for everyone....in Texas and Kentucky they sent 2 when to prison for just attempting to register...the meadows actually did fraudulently vote....where is the justice???

Reply
17
Lamont E.
20h ago

where's fox and newsmax why are they not reporting on this case of voter fraud..

Reply(1)
18
Frank Maynard
13m ago

why is Mark Meadows not in jail he committed a felony and he needs to be in jail for January the 6th

Reply
5
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
MSNBC

Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

Leaked text messages reveal Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal significance of Thomas' texts, and the wider questions facing Justice Thomas.March 25, 2022.
NewsBreak
