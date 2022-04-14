ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd want to rebuild Old Trafford using brains behind Tottenham’s stunning £1bn stadium as they hire consultancy team

By Neil Custis
 2 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED want to rebuild Old Trafford using the brains behind Tottenham’s stunning stadium.

The Red Devils are pushing ahead with plans to redevelop both their stadium and Carrington training ground.

Manchester United plan to revamp Old Trafford and their training ground Credit: PA
And the Red Devils have commissioned the brains behind Tottenham's $1BN stadium for the revamp Credit: ALAMY

Fans have long since complained about conditions in the ageing stadium.

Now they commissioned Legends International and Populous who were responsible for the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which is widely regarded as one of the best in the world.

Unlike White Hart Lane, it is unlikely that Old Trafford will be knocked down and rebuilt but more likely there will be a redevelopment of the Sir Bobby Charlton stand.

The club has also recognised that their training ground facilities have fallen well behind the likes of their neighbours Manchester City and their impressive Etihad Campus.

A United statement read: “Manchester United has appointed a team of leading consultants to begin work on creating a Masterplan for the redevelopment of Old Trafford.

“The team will be led by Legends International and Populous, both of which have a wealth of stadium development experience from across the globe.

“Work will begin immediately on developing options for Old Trafford and studying their feasibility, with the aim of significantly enhancing the fan experience.

“Fans will be at the heart of the process, starting with a meeting between the consultants and the Manchester United Fans’ Advisory Board later this month.

“A similar process is already underway in relation to the club’s training facilities, with KSS appointed to develop a Masterplan for an expanded, state-of-the-art facility for the Men’s, Women’s and Academy teams.”

