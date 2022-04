Your dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to here in Southwest Florida especially when it comes to renting your home. People all over Southwest Florida are feeling the crunch of having to afford rent in the area. Rental website Zumper tracks prices and shows an average 2-bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers is nearly $2,300, a 55% increase over last year. In Naples, the average 2-bedroom will run you $4,000, jumping 60%. And in Punta Gorda, the same would cost you $2,750, a 20% increase.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 23 DAYS AGO