Tri Pointe Homes Arizona Acquires Land to Build 774 Homes in Phoenix Metro’s High-demand East Valley

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 252-acre acquisition in phase one of the Ware Farms planned community is the homebuilder’s latest big development move in the San Tan Valley. “Tri Pointe Homes has been building in the east valley for over 30 years and it continues to be a hot spot for housing. We’re thrilled to...

