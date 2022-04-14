ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends goes directly to jail for a 2-week Unshackled event

By Natalie Clayton
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Apex Legends gang has been a naughty bunch. But being a bunch of professional murderers, they've broken free for the game's carceral-themed Unshackled event, kicking off next Tuesday with new looks and a returning LTM. First debuted back in season 6, Flashpoint is a limited mode that sees...

ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
PC Gamer

Hearthstone's Crab Rave is dropping beats and free stuff for Voyage to the Sunken City

The big dance party is celebrating tomorrow's launch of the next Hearthstone expansion. (And the music actually pretty good!) If you've ever wondered what a rave would be like if the DJ was a crab, and everyone in the audience was a crab, and the whole thing was held underwater, Blizzard is here with the answer. It's the Hearthstone (opens in new tab) Crab Rave, and it's dropping beats and bundles to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Voyage to the Sunken City (opens in new tab) expansion.
PC Gamer

Bugsnax is finally releasing on Steam, also coming to Game Pass

Bugsnax is about catching snack food-themed bugs—sandopedes, grapeskeetos, weenyworms—and feeding them to grumpuses, furry explorers who crave bugsnax and whose body parts become the bugsnax they consume. It's a cute, sweet, charming body horror game that released on PlayStation and the Epic Games Store back in 2020, and now it's finally about to hit other storefronts.
The Game Haus

Apex Legends Moon Map Leaked?

Apex Legends has continued to gain steam since its launch and is likely the most popular Battle Royale on the market. With that has come constant updates with a new season every three months. While new Legends are added with each season, new maps are not. Normally Apex Legends fans get one new map every few seasons. According to a leaker, a new Apex Legends Moon Map may be coming soon and they have leaked what it looks like.
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
epicstream.com

Ex PlayStation Boss Says No Call of Duty Xbox Exclusivity, But He's Wrong

In an interview with IGN, former PlayStation U.S. boss Jack Tretton talked about possible Call of Duty Xbox/PC exclusivity once Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. The former exec said he didn't think that was at all likely, which makes sense for him to say, but he's wrong. In this article, we'll explain why an ex PlayStation boss is wrong about Call of Duty Xbox exclusivity.
The Game Haus

What is the Apex Legends Mobile Global Release Date

Apex Legends Mobile released in very specified regions. The limited release serves as a test period preparing for the eventual global release of the game. For those not within the region, pre-registration opened up. So for most of the world, they must wait for the global release before getting hands on experience. Of course, VPN usage is a viable method of play as well. Regardless, this then begs the question, what is the Apex Legends Mobile Global Release Date?
The Game Haus

Apex Legends Mobile: Best OP Legends to play

With a game like Apex Legends Mobile, choosing a Legend to play can be a little daunting. Each Legend has their own learning curve, and for those completely new to the franchise, there’s a lot to consider when choosing a Legend to play. Whether it’s because players are new to the title or simply looking for the strongest OP Legends to play, this article will discuss Apex Legends Mobile: Best OP Legends to play.
The Game Haus

Current state of Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile has now been out for almost two weeks now. With that in mind, what is the state of the game? Well, the ranked system remains rather flawed. What started off as a great launch transformed into a rather troublesome game, with hackers taking over the top of the ladder. This article dsicusses the current state of Apex Legends mobile. By going over ups and downs of the game, the article attempts to objectively gauge the mobile game’s progress.
The Game Haus

Does Apex Legends Mobile have Hackers?

An issue with a lot of competitive games is cheating. Players find ways to break the game using third party hacks, granting them unfair advantages to emerge victorious over their opponents. This rings especially true for battle royals, with many games’ competitive integrity becoming destroyed by these hackers. Apex Legends Mobile is a very new game, vulnerable to the same issues. So does Apex Legends Mobile have hackers?
Polygon

Apex Legends brings back Control in latest limited-time event

Apex Legends’ next limited-time event, the Warriors Collection Event, will begin March 29 and run until April 12, Respawn Entertainment announced on Thursday. The event brings back the 9-versus-9 Control game mode, introduced back in February, for the first three weeks of the current season. Control will be available...
PC Gamer

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising lands on PC in early May

For fans of the old Suikoden series, last year's reveal of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was big news indeed. That 2023 JRPG will be a spiritual successor to the classic PS1-era series, and it brings a vibrant mix of 2D and 3D JRPG tropes to modern platforms. But if JRPGs aren't to your taste, and Metroidvanias are, Hundred Heroes' spin-off Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is probably more enticing. That smaller game now has a release date: May 10.
GamesRadar+

Apex Legends' best mode comes back

Get ready, Legends - Control is coming back in Apex Legends. From March 29th to April 12th, the fan-favorite Control returns, albeit for a limited time. We also get new Arena map Drop-Off, a new Crypto Heirloom, and rumors that Caustic’s "been up to something", too. "Our limited-time 9v9...
PC Gamer

Looks like Flood Firefight is coming to Halo MCC this week

The developers at 343 Industries look to be teasing cooperative wave-survival mode Flood Firefight for this week. This new incarnation of the wave-based survival mode would let players take on hordes of the zombie-like Flood, rather than the alien Covenant. "Next week, something new is on its way to MCC......
ComicBook

GTA Online Update Gives PS5 and Xbox Series X Players Exclusive Content

With Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online now officially out and available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, users on those platforms are able to take advantage of things like faster load times and other promised enhancements. Those changes were only the start of the benefits for those playing on the current generation of consoles, however, with GTA Online's first weekly update following the new launch now available this week. That update brings three opportunities exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms with promises of "even more bonuses and discounts" in the future.
GAMINGbible

"Devastating" PlayStation Plus Free Game Called Out By Developer

Having a video game released via PlayStation Plus isn't always necessarily the best move, it turns out. While games like Fall Guys and Deep Rock Galactic might have been able to find audiences they'd never normally have reached as a result of launching via PlayStation Plus, what works for one game doesn't always work for every game. This, evidently, was the case for Oddworld: Soulstorm.
PC Gamer

Skyrim mod adds Red Dead Redemption 2's sketchbook journal

One of the rather charming things about Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan is his habit of sketching some of the places he's been in his journal. Rather than just keeping a dry questlog, Arthur writes down his own story and adds drawings of some of the places he's been and the things he's seen.
