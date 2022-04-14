ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Witcher on Netflix reveals four new cast members

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix has announced four new cast members who will be joining The Witcher season 3, and this may come as a surprise (or maybe not) but none of them promise to make the Northern Kingdoms a safer and more stable place. In no particular order, here are the newcomers:....

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
Popculture

'The Witcher' Fans Just Got Some Massive News

It was a good day on The Continent on Monday when CD Projekt Red announced a new Witcher video game. The fourth installment of the lauded franchise is reportedly in development, although details on the project are still under wraps. That didn't stop fans from celebrating, theorizing and making their biggest wishes for the came known on social media.
VIDEO GAMES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 29

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. There are no new movies to the list on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, March 29, but they're in a very different order from yesterday. Yesterday's No. 1 and No. 2 are the same, Blade Runner 2049 and The Adam Project, respectively, but the new No. 3, Michael Caine-led heist movie King of Thieves, shot all the way up from No. 10. Netflix subscribers want to see geezers do crimes. And yesterday's No. 3 (Black Crab) and No. 4 (A Walk Among the Tombstones) are down to No. 8 and No. 7, respectively. Despicable Me 2, which is expiring from Netflix in a couple of days, is back up to No. 4 from the No. 7 spot yesterday.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrzej Sapkowski
Person
Milva
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Robbie Amell
Person
Stephen Amell
Person
Hugh Skinner
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Chris Pine Opens Up About Star Trek 4 And Why The Franchise Has 'Struggled' Compared To Marvel

The Star Trek 4 reports caught a number of people off guard, as even Chris Pine and the rest of the cast were surprised. This is even more shocking considering that the cast was said to be in talks to return. Shortly after the news broke, Pine claimed they were the last to know about the latest installment. Now that the dust has settled somewhat, the Dungeons and Dragons actor is really opening up about the fourth film as well as how the franchise has struggled compared to Marvel.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Selling Sunset Season 5 Has A Release Date And A New Cast Member

Finally! We have a premier date for Season Five of Selling Sunset. I can’t tell you how long I’ve been waiting for this announcement. So long that Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause have not only come out as a couple, hidden their relationship, and broken up in the interim. Netflix will be dropping the season […] The post Selling Sunset Season 5 Has A Release Date And A New Cast Member appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallatin#Nilfgaard#Squirrels#Arrow#Brokilon Forest#Mistle#Rats
Variety

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Sequel to Film in Australia

Click here to read the full article. Legendary Entertainment’s sequel to “Godzilla vs. Kong” will return to film in Australia later this year. It is expected to film at Gold Coast and other locations in Southeast Queensland state marking the third time that a Monsterverse title has lensed in the region. “Godzilla vs Kong” filmed on the Gold Coast in 2019, while “Kong: Skull Island” filmed in the state in 2016.   The currently untitled sequel will receive A$16 million ($11.8 million) via the Australian federal government’s A$540 million ($399 million) Location Incentive Program. A further A$6.3 million ($4.66 million) of subsidy...
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘The Batman’ HBO Max Release Date Revealed

Gotham’s coolest superhero is back, and he’s finding a home on HBO Max! In a press release provided to Decider, it was confirmed that The Batman will debut on HBO Max on Monday, April 18, as well as airing on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Matt Reeves-directed film originally premiered in theaters on March 4 in the United States, and has since raked in over $600 million worldwide, as fans clamor to see their favorite crime fighter in action. And now, vengeance is heading home.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘The Witcher’ Adds Robbie Amell & More Stars to Season 3 at Netflix

The Witcher is adding four new faces to its ever-growing ensemble cast for Season 3 at Netflix, welcoming Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, and Christelle Elwin. In Season 3, as monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt (Henry Cavill) takes Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan) into hiding and is determined to protect his newly-reunited family against anyone entity or individual who threatens it. Having been entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more of the girl’s untapped powers.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife star joins cast of Netflix thriller You season four in major role - details

Filming for You season four has officially kicked off and has welcomed a very special new star from Call the Midwife!. It's been announced that Charlotte Ritchie will be starring opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fourth season of the smash-hit Netflix series. According to Deadline, the actress who is also known for her roles in Ghosts and Grantchester is set to play a woman named Kate who is described as "fiercely loyal to her friends" and "a brick wall to everyone else".
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
PC Gamer

A new Witcher game is in development

CD Projekt has confirmed that a new Witcher game is in development, "kicking off a new saga for the franchise." The new game will be built using Unreal Engine 5 rather than CD Projekt's REDengine, which the studio said will begin "a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games." "It covers...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Are ‘The Witcher’ Games Canon? No, but They Have Influenced the Netflix Series

One of Netflix's biggest original series is the Henry Cavill-led project The Witcher. The series is based on the works of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, and there's a strong argument to be made that the only reason Netflix decided to turn it into a show or that so many people are familiar with Sapkowski's work is because of the stellar video game series based on it by CD Projekt RED.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Witcher season 3 cast gets a number of magical upgrades

The Witcher has added some fairly sizable star power to its season 3 ranks, with actors from Marvel's Shang-Chi and Prime Video's Upload among four new cast members. Revealed via the official Witcher Twitter account, the hit Netflix show's casting ranks have grown with the additions of Shang-Chi breakout star Meng’er Zhang and Upload's lead male actor in Robbie Amell.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Animated Shows of All Time, According to IMDb

Animated TV has been a childhood staple for many since the dawn of television. More often than not, some of the first shows people are introduced to are animated. That's not to say that animation is only for children, rather a testament to how impactful animation is to the medium of television.
COMICS
ComicBook

Chandler Riggs Spotted on The Walking Dead Set

April Fools? Chandler Riggs claimed he's in the final episode of The Walking Dead as an April Fools' Day prank, but the actor's return to set is no joke. Riggs played Carl Grimes in the first eight seasons of The Walking Dead and planned to stay on for at least two more, but Carl died by suicide before he could succumb to a walker's bite in Season 8. Filming has since wrapped on the series finale in Senoia, Georgia, ending a production that ran for 177 episodes across 11 seasons and 12 years.
TV SERIES
Collider

Where 'Our Flag Means Death' Ranks Against Taika Waititi's Best Movies & TV Shows

Taika Waititi is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker from New Zealand who has taken the world by storm in recent years. After finding mainstream Hollywood success with Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi's star has been well and truly on the rise, from an Academy Award nomination for his work on Jojo Rabbit to launching the HBO Max series, Our Flag Means Death.
TV SHOWS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy