Does My Kid Have Allergies, COVID, a Cold or the Flu?

checkupnewsroom.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring is officially here! Along with the start of spring, allergies are starting back up again as well. However, at Cook Children’s there has been an increase in flu cases at CCHCS this past month and the cold season isn’t over just yet along with the COVID-19...

www.checkupnewsroom.com

#Covid#Winter Allergies#Common Cold#Flu Symptoms#Cook Children#Cchcs#Haslet Office
