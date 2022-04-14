Burger King and Cops Raise $$$ for Special Olympics

McDonald's is expanding its McCafé Bakery menu yet again! Already offering treats like doughnuts and apple fritters, as well as several coffee options, the Golden Arches is preparing to launch an all-new dessert: Caramel Banana Macarons. Ordering the delicious treat won't be easy, though, as McDonald's will only be offering the new McCafé menu item in a single country, with the treat set to debut on McDonald's Japan menus later this month.

