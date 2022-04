The final Eastern Conference play-in game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks took an unfortunate turn late in the first half when Clint Capela had to be helped off the floor after a dangerous foul and collision with Evan Mobley. Capela will not return to the game due to a hyperextended knee, the Hawks later announced. Capela will reportedly undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO