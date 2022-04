GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A first-of-its-kind event to collect old, unused phones and tablets proved to be far more successful than organizers ever expected. We first reported in February that Family Services of Green Bay was partnering with local law enforcement to hold a device drive after one of the staff members there learned through experience how easily kids can access strangers on those old phones.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 25 DAYS AGO