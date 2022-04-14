ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Young hunters take fewer turkeys

By Ron DeBrock
 2 days ago
John Badman|The Telegraph A wild turkey sprints near Illinois 143 in Alton earlier this month. State officials report about 50 fewer birds were taken in this year's youth hunter program. (John Badman)

SPRINGFIELD — Youth turkey hunters harvested about 50 fewer birds this season, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

A total of 1,258 birds were harvested during the 2022 Illinois youth turkey season March 26-27 and April 2-3, according to the IDNR. That compares to 1,304 turkeys taken last year and a record total of 1,733 turkeys harvested by young hunters in 2020.

Both Madison and Macoupin counties saw a drop in birds harvested by youths. Madison County recorded 26, compared to 30 last year. Macoupin County recorded 28, compared to 32 last year. Jersey County also saw a decline, from 11 last year to eight this year.

Calhoun County saw more turkeys harvested by youth hunters, 19 this year compared to 17 in 2021. Greene County also saw slight increase, from 12 last year to 13 this year.

Jefferson County posted the most birds taken by youth hunters with 54, up from 53 last year.

This year 5,032 youth turkey permits were issued statewide, compared to 5,589 in 2020.

