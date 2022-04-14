ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Fans Think They Found April’s New Boyfriend, And We Have Deets

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril Marie Melohn might not have gotten her happily ever after on Netflix’s The Ultimatum, but post-filming is a different story. The premise of the show — marry or move on — might sound overly simplistic, but it seems like that’s exactly what April did. In the season finale, April’s boyfriend...

www.elitedaily.com

Elite Daily

Here’s The Timeline Of Kate And Toby’s Divorce On This Is Us

Since the final episode of Season 5, viewers of This Is Us have known Toby and Kate would be getting divorced. But the how, when, and why of it all have mostly been unknown until the more recent episodes. But even still, it’s still a long way from spring of 2022, when Toby gives up his San Francisco job to live with his family again, to June 2026, the estimated timeframe of Kate’s second wedding. This timeline for Kate and Toby’s divorce will help fans make sense of it all, even if I had to do some crafty math and guesswork.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Sam Asghari Is So Looking Forward To Parenting With Britney Spears

Seven months after Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their engagement in September of 2021, the 40-year-old singer revealed on April 11 that she and her fiancé are expecting. While the baby will be Spears’ third child, it’ll mark Asghari’s first. The 28-year-old model opened up about becoming a father for the first time on Instagram the day of Spears’ announcement, and what he had to say was so sweet.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

K-Fed Reacted To Britney's Pregnancy And It Feels Like 2005 Again

It’s his prerogative! Britney’s ex and father of her two boys, Kevin Federline, congratulated Britney on her surprise pregnancy announcement. “Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post. He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together,” the former backup dancer’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan told NBC News on April 11.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

David And Victoria Beckham’s Instagrams For Brooklyn’s Wedding Were A Little Awkward

Congratulations are in order for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz! The newlyweds celebrated their big day on April 9, and although it seemed like nothing could be more perfect (they had a Vogue photographer and a seriously star-studded guest list), there was at least one awkward moment surrounding their nuptials. ICYMI, Brooklyn and Nicola opted to take each other’s names, becoming Mr. and Mrs. Peltz Beckham, but it seems like not everyone was on board with (or aware of?) their decision. Specifically, David and Victoria Beckham’s Instagram posts for their son’s wedding had some awkward captions — like, “Wait, did they forget the newlyweds’ names?” awkward.
BROOKLYN, NY
State
Texas State
Elite Daily

LOL, Nathan From The Ultimatum Has A Fast Food Tattoo

Some people need an extra nudge before they get engaged. That could mean a special, romantic trip, or some more quality time with their significant other’s family. Or for some people, like the cast of Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, that extra nudge means going on a major reality dating show. Nathan Ruggles issued an ultimatum to his partner Lauren Pounds: either say yes to a proposal or break up. That ultimatum is what got them on the show, where they were supposed to try dating other people before making their decisions about each other. But, Nathan didn’t even need the whole premise of the show before making his decision about Lauren.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Can't Handle the Last Day of Filming and Neither Can We

Saying goodbye is never easy to do, especially when you've starred on a TV show for 12 years. Norman Reedus commemorated the last day of filming The Walking Dead season 11 by getting nostalgic with franchise executive producer Greg Nicotero. The longtime Walking Dead star, who plays crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the zombie drama, confessed he was "short-circuiting" while trying to process the last day of production.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Model Jeanne Cadieu Proves She's Boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal's Biggest Fan at Ambulance Premiere

Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal & Taylor Swift: A Look Back!. Jeanne Cadieu and Jake Gyllenhaal enjoyed a date night in the City of Love this weekend. The French model supported the actor by attending the Paris premiere of his new movie Ambulance on Sunday, March 20. As they walked the red carpet at the Cinema UGC Normandie, the pair wrapped their arms around each other and smiled from ear to ear.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

'Young Sheldon' Stars, Producers Tease 'Show-Shifting' 100th Episode (Exclusive)

Young Sheldon is about to hit a milestone -- 100 episodes -- and the stars and producers recently stepped out to celebrate the CBS comedy's impressive achievement. The series, a prequel spinoff to The Big Bang Theory, revolves around young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as he grows up in East Texas. In the upcoming 100th episode, airing March 31, Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace), while George Sr. (Lance Barber) and Mary (Zoe Perry) are caught in the middle of Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Dale's (Craig T. Nelson) breakup.
TV SERIES
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Better Call Saul fans furious after show reveals huge spoiler one week before final season begins

Better Call Saul fans have been left feeling frustrated by the official reveal of a big moment from the final season.The news was shared on the Breaking Bad prequel series’s Twitter page, which left many feeling excited.However, a large contingent of fans questioned why the news had to be announced as it would have proved a nice surprise for unsuspecting viewers when the show returns later this month.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*It has been revealed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the final batch of episodes, reprising their respective roles of Walter White and...
TV SERIES

