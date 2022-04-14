ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Popular MTV Host Spotted in One Michigan Town Leaving Everyone Wondering Who Got ‘Catfished’?

By Lisa Marie
 2 days ago
Someone is about it get busted! Or maybe not, but residents in one Michigan city are wondering why the host of the popular MTV show Catfish is hanging around town. Nev Schulman, the host of the MTV reality show Catfish has been spotted out and about in Bay City recently. As...

Related
97.5 NOW FM

The Strange Story of Jackson, Michigan’s Mr. Chicken

I recently came across a very odd story about a Rooster named Mr. Chicken who defied the odds and survived a terrible fate, only to meet an even worse one in the end. The story goes that in December, 1996 a rooster was left outside in a snow storm. But luckily he was found by a local vet, Tim England, but its two feet were frozen to the point where they needed amputation. Tim named him "Mr. Chicken"; and had a physical therapist fashion a pair of acrylic legs and feet for the rooster that would fit his stumps, much like human prosthetics.
JACKSON, MI
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
Nev Schulman
97.5 NOW FM

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

This Unique Michigan Bed & Breakfast Will Have You Loving Ranch Life

Let's face it, the popular Paramount Network show Yellowstone has everyone ready to runaway, don a pair of cowboy boots, and take on ranch life out west. Although running away to chase a dream may not be in the cards for most of us, there is a Michigan Bed & Breakfast that can give you a little taste of ranch life, complete with roaming bison.
ROSEBUSH, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Universal Studios Hollywood Guests Stuck and Stranded on Rides Following Blackout

Universal Studios Hollywood guests experienced quite the scare after the theme park experienced a blackout and mechanical issues. On Thursday (April 7) around 3:45 PM, a blackout took place which caused numerous attractions to shut down mid-ride. Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Transformers: The Ride 3D were both impacted which caused employees and the Los Angeles Fire Department to evacuate the riders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Best dog-friendly spots in town

While the weekend may be a wash, there's nothing Wisconsinites love more than drinking outdoors. And one perk of patio season is bringing your pup along. Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com joins Real Milwaukee with some of the best dog-friendly spots in town.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97.5 NOW FM

No Dinosaurs Have Ever Been Discovered in Michigan, But Why?

If your dream was to become a Paleontologist and discover dinosaurs in Michigan, the first part can still happen but the second part will not likely happen. When you see photos of dinosaurs that have been found, it's pretty easy to see why kids are so fascinated with these creatures you won't find in one of today's zoos.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

How to Hear What You Would Sound Like on Mars

New technology collected by NASA’s Perseverance rover now allows us to hear what we would sound like on Mars. Even though life on Mars would be very different than it is here on earth, it’s comforting to know your speaking voice could still be heard on the red planet.
ASTRONOMY
97.5 NOW FM

Abandoned Grandmothers House Sits Majestically in the Brush

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Not sure where this old 'grandmothers' house is located…but I am assuming it is somewhere near a body of water. Why? Because of the Widows’ Peak cupola/tower. Usually a “widows peak” refers to a V-shaped point in the hairline of a forehead (think vampire hair), and the term is not used much for this type of structure. It’s also known as a “Widows Watch” where lonely wives would climb the narrow staircase into the tower, sit, and wait for their sailor husbands or boyfriends to come home. Sometimes they never returned, having been lost in a shipwreck – some ladies waited for years to no avail…many Michigan ghost stories are about these ladies who died in the tower – but still wait. So it was intended to be a lookout room, even if it turns out NOT to be near water. It’s a very cool little area that you will see depicted in the gallery below.
LIFESTYLE
