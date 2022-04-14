ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP shooting closes 405 freeway, creating morning commute nightmare

By City News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man who allegedly opened fire on California Highway Patrol officers investigating a stalled car on the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway was shot by the officers Thursday, leading to an hours-long closure of one of the nation's busiest freeways as police investigated the gunfire, snarling traffic...

