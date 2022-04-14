ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejects Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid - tweet

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said on Thursday that as one of the major shareholders in Twitter he rejected a takeover bid by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

“I don’t believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20 per share) comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects,” the prince said in a Twitter post.

Musk took aim at Twitter Inc with a $43 billion cash takeover offer on Thursday, with the Tesla CEO saying the social media giant needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.

Comments / 18

Sendero Luminoso
2d ago

I wonder if Elon has another motive. Perhaps an effort to reveal who funds the massive data costs associated with Twitter and social media platforms.

Reply(1)
3
Autumn Kerr
2d ago

and the prince is obviously invested in oppression of free speech

Reply(1)
8
